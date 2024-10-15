After 67 days adrift, a Russian man was rescued but his brother and nephew are dead

MOSCOW (AP) — A Russian man was rescued within the stormy Sea of Okhotsk after surviving for greater than two months in a tiny inflatable boat that misplaced its engine, however his brother and nephew have died, officers stated Tuesday.

The prosecutor’s workplace within the far east of Russia stated that the person was rescued Monday by a fishing vessel off the Kamchatka Peninsula.

It didn’t title the survivor, however Russian information reviews recognized him as 46-year-old Mikhail Pichugin, who in early August set on a journey to observe whales within the Sea of Okhotsk collectively along with his 49-year-old brother and 15-year-old nephew. Their our bodies have been reportedly discovered within the boat when the Angel fishing vessel rescued Pichugin.

Media reviews stated the three males traveled to the Shantar Islands off the northwestern shore of the Sea of Okhotsk in early August. They went lacking after setting off on their approach again to Sakhalin Island on Aug. 9. A rescue effort was launched however didn’t find them.

Russian media reported that the trio had a small meals ration and about 20 liters (5.2 gallons) of water when their engine failed they usually discovered themselves adrift.

Pichugin weighed nearly 50 kilograms (110 kilos) when he was discovered, having misplaced half of his physique weight, information reviews stated.

He didn’t instantly say how he managed to outlive within the Sea of Okhotsk, the coldest sea in East Asia and identified for its gales, and the way his brother and nephew died.

When the crew of the fishing vessel noticed the tiny inflatable boat on their radar, they initially thought it was a buoy or a chunk of junk, the Komsomolskaya Pravda newspaper stated, however they turned on the highlight to ensure and have been shocked to see Pichugin.

A video launched by the prosecutor’s workplace confirmed an emaciated man in a life jacket desperately shouting “come right here!” and the crew working to tug him again to security.

“I’ve no energy left,” Pichugin stated as he was taken to security.

Prosecutors stated that they launched an investigation into the incident on fees of violation of security guidelines that resulted in deaths.