After 57 weeks, Teddy Swims’ “Lose Control” wilts Miley Cyrus’ “Flowers” – WJJY 106.7

Miley Cyrus‘ “Flowers” has been plucked from the highest of the charts by Teddy Swims.

After a record-breaking 57 weeks at #1 on Billboard’s Grownup Modern chart, “Flowers” has now been changed by Teddy’s hit “Lose Management.”

That is the fifth Billboard airplay chart on which “Lose Management” has reached #1, following Grownup Pop Airplay, Pop Airplay, Radio Songs and Grownup R&B Airplay.

Solely 4 different songs have ever topped all 5 of these charts: John Legend‘s “All of Me,” Sam Smith‘s “Keep With Me,” Adele‘s “Good day” and Pharrell Williams‘ “Joyful.”

An govt at Teddy’s report label tells Billboard of his across-the-board enchantment, “Teddy Swims has a timeless voice that breaks boundaries, and we needed to make sure his music reached as extensive an viewers as attainable with out being confined to a selected style.”

