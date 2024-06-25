Afghanistan beat Bangladesh to reach semi-finals: T20 World Cup 2024 – as it happened | T20 World Cup 2024

Naveen-ul-Haq traps Mustafizur plumb in front to kick off wild celebrations among the Afghanistan players, staff and fans even as the decision is reviewed.

Replays show the ball missed the bat and there was no doubt which way the decision would fall from there.

That was one of the tightest and most ridiculously tense cricket matches imaginable, with the stakes at an all-time high for Afghanistan but they somehow got there in the end.

Bangladesh had moments with their noses in front in the race for a place in the semi-finals, and even once their hopes were dashed still looked set to play spoilsport against an opponent where there is no love lost.

The result of course means that Australia are knocked out of the T20 World Cup after back-to-back defeats in the Super Eight stage starting with a first-ever loss to eventual semi-finalists Afghanistan.

Edward Mackereth has kindly summed up the past nearly-five hours as well as anyone could: “Unbelievably good sport”.

Afghanistan win by eight runs (DLS method)

Afghanistan win by 8 runs (DLS) and are via to the semi-finals

Afghanistan are one wicket away from securing a semi-final berth, as a slower ball grabs an inside edge and crashes into the stumps.

“,”elementId”:”d6228878-8459-4fba-89cf-c106009db823″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719291598000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.59 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719291606000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719291608000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”01.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”01.00″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 105-9 (Taskin b Naveen-ul-Haq 2)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a4c238f081b914d712145″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Bangladesh opener brings up his half-century in style with a sweep for four. It has taken him 41 balls with four boundaries and a six in a brave knock that will become one of his most memorable if he can steer Bangladesh home.

“,”elementId”:”041ca182-3c3f-47a7-8194-4f0132f777be”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719290915000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.48 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719291057000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.50 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719291058000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.50 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.50″,”title”:”Fifty for Litton Das”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a4b358f081b914d712141″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Gulbadin Naib has made a miraculous return from the cramps he suffered from just as the rain fell earlier, banging in a short ball and finding a top edge from Tanzim Hasan Sakib to pull Afghanistan closer to victory.

“,”elementId”:”8aca87c5-b8ef-4b75-a4ca-1243c616ae1e”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719290677000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.44 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719290717000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.45 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719290718000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.45 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.45″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 92-8 (Tanzim c Nabi b Naib 3)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a46088f082b11783496e7″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Rashid Khan makes it two in two with a ripping wrong’un that Rishad Hossain was not even close to picking up. The tide has turned!

“,”elementId”:”a7807925-a000-4304-bcd5-e5a1c9ea3d93″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719289352000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.22 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719289371000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719289372000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.22″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 80-7 (Rishad b Rashid 0)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a458c8f081b914d712115″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Another twist in tale of this high-stakes clash as Rashid finds the faintest of edges off the inside of Mahmudullah’s bat. It takes convincing from the substitute keeper Mohammad Ishaq to send the decision for review, but it’s the right call as Afghanistan are back in the game.

“,”elementId”:”fbf3811d-d49a-48e6-b424-25377d822376″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719289228000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.20 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719289385000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.23 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719289271000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.21 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.21″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 80-6 (Mahmudullah c Ishaq b Rashid 6)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a42d38f081b914d71210d”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The Afghanistan skipper has a second as Hridoy looks to hit him out of the park but fails to get enough on his shot and is caught at deep midwicket.

“,”elementId”:”8db8d62b-febe-4faf-a873-3ae002c3abab”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719288531000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”00.08 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719288545000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.09 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719288546000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.09 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.09″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 64-5 (Hridoy c Ibrahim b Rashid 14)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a40988f08aef7f0047ccf”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Rashid Khan waits until the end of the powerplay before taking the ball then finds a way through Soumya Sarkar. The Bangladesh batter gets on the back foot but can’t get his bat down in time to a quicker delivery as he loses his stumps.

Rashid Khan dismisses Soumya Sarkar

“}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719287960000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”23.59 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719293660000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”01.34 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719288005000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”00.00 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”00.00″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 48-4 (Sarkar b Rashid 10)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a353d8f082b1178349672″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Two in two balls for Naveen-ul-Haq and Afghanistan are quickly back on top! Shakib Al Hasan looks to work the ball on the on-side but gets a leading edge straight back to the bowler and is gone for a golden duck.

Shakib Al Hasan is gone for a duck

“}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719285053000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”23.10 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719286654000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”23.37 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719285081000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”23.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”23.11″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 23-3 (Shakib c & b Naveen-ul-Haq 0)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a34938f081b914d7120a8″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Najmul Hossain Shanto is not interested in hanging around, attacking Naveen at every opportunity and quickly paying a high price. After smacking a boundary over midwicket the Bangladesh captain looks to repeat the shot, but gets around it more the next time to pick out Mohammad Nabi at deep square leg for a simple catch.

“,”elementId”:”bf83432d-37f3-4edb-9559-96ca543a2349″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719284883000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”23.08 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719284950000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”23.09 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719284930000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”23.08 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”23.08″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 23-2 (Najmul c Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq 5)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a32e28f08aef7f0047c6f”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Fazalhaq Farooqi comes in around the wicket and an in-swinger strikes Tanzid Hasan on the thigh pad as the left-hander looks to hit across the line. The umpire raises the finger, Tanzid calls for a review with barely a second remaining on the clock, but replays show it would have taken out the top of middle stump. Fazalhaq again has the most wickets in the tournament, now with 16.

“,”elementId”:”15977355-2eda-42ac-a70c-d73f5a3c403f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719284450000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”23.00 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719284550000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”23.02 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719284460000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”23.01 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”23.01″,”title”:”WICKET! Bangladesh 16-1 (Tanzid lbw b Fazalhaq 0)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a26be8f08aef7f0047c01″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Afghanistan crawled to 115-5 to leave the door open for Bangladesh to snatch a spot in the semi-final – or for Australia to pick up the scraps.

“,”elementId”:”8df8712a-83ca-494e-bb94-8ce6b26baf6c”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bangladesh will go through to the knockout stages if they reach their 116-run target in 12.1 overs or fewer, though they can also take three more balls if settling on the same score as Afghanistan then hitting the winning runs with a six.

“,”elementId”:”cbf7e690-880b-48b3-a0ea-f220d94e2760″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Australia will qualify for the semi-finals if Bangladesh chase down their target but in more than 12.1 (or 12.4) overs.

“,”elementId”:”bff4c51f-f624-4ac1-b743-e951588a7962″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Afghanistan’s preferred scenario is the same as when we started – win and they’re in!

“,”elementId”:”daea25f7-adb5-4f5e-a5c7-10df2a2454ea”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

But Rashid Khan’s side have a new pathway opening up, as rain starts to fall between innings and the covers are on. A washout would of course mean one point for each team, and be enough to lift Afghanistan into second spot. This has been a mouth-watering contest so far with the stakes sky high, so let’s at least hope for any outcome other than that.

“,”elementId”:”09f0aa3d-8735-42c2-8d78-6a22b7fc541f”},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

While we wait for play to resume, enjoy Rashid’s glorious six to end the Afghanistan innings.

Rashid Khan hits a huge six

“}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719281342000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”22.09 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719281973000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”22.19 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719281669000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”22.14 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”22.14″,”title”:”Bangladesh want to succeed in the goal in 12.1 overs”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a25618f081b914d712032″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Rashid Khan unleashes in the last over as Afghanistan add 15 valuable runs to reach 115-5. He starts with an uppercut over point for six, then picks up a single with a leading edge. But Rashid was looking for two to get back on strike, and when Janat doesn’t respond in time his skipper goes wild and throws his bat in his teammate’s direction. Janat sheepishly hands the willow back mid-pitch, but Rashid is still fuming as he makes his way back to the non striker’s end. Rashid gets back on strike for the last ball of the innings and sends it almost out of the ground with a monster six.

Rashid Khan ends the innings with a six

“}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719280993000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”22.03 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719282086000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”22.21 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719281260000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”22.07 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”22.07″,”title”:”Afghanistan set Bangladesh 116 runs to win”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a23e28f081b914d71202a”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Taskin Ahmed gets his reward for what has been a fine and fiery spell. The Bangladesh quick has enjoyed digging the ball in short, Mohammad Nabi tries to cut one that drifts a touch wider but a top edge takes it high for a simple catch at mid-off.

“,”elementId”:”5501e79b-f283-4a35-a587-a21c3c4269ac”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719280610000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”21.56 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719280616000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”21.56 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719280617000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.56 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.56″,”title”:”WICKET! Afghanistan 93-5 (Nabi c Najmul b Taskin 1)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a22bc8f08aef7f0047be9″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Soumya Sarkar takes a brilliant catch and it is his second in the over. Naib looks to lift the run-rate but gets a leading edge, ballooning the ball over cover. Souyma comes flying off the boundary and makes up plenty of ground to get two hands under the ball and ensure Bangladesh are on top.

Soumya Sarkar takes a brilliant catch

“}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719280316000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”21.51 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719282133000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”22.22 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719280343000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.52 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.52″,”title”:”WICKET! Afghanistan 89-4 (Naib c Soumya b Rishad 4)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a220a8f082b11783495d4″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Bangladesh get the wicket they would have wanted as Gurbaz holds out in the deep. The opener had been tied down since drinks and looked to finally unleash but can’t get enough on it. He departs after scoring 43 from 55 balls.

“,”elementId”:”3bf73ff5-baa0-4e12-8fd9-ddb00e64c9a7″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719280138000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”21.48 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719280184000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”21.49 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719280157000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.49 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.49″,”title”:”WICKET! Afghanistan 88-3 (Gurbaz c Soumya b Rishad 43)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a20be8f082b11783495d0″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

A faint edge gets the breakthrough after keeper Litton Das seems to be the only fielder to hear it. Omarzai tries to cut away a wide one but misses, the umpire knocks back the appeal and it goes upstairs as replays show there was the slightest of touches off the bat. Afghanistan might not mind that though, as they need some heavy hitters at the crease.

“,”elementId”:”4d96a7c9-e075-414c-88aa-e8771d8ecd55″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719279806000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”21.43 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719289111000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”00.18 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719279863000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.44 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.44″,”title”:”WICKET! Afghanistan 84-2 (Omarzai c Das b Mustafizur 10)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a1bc18f082b11783495b4″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The leg-spinner breaks up Afghanistan’s formidable opening pair and once again it comes in the over immediately after drinks. Ibrahim looks to hit Rishad down the ground but the turn takes the ball away from him and the shot is sliced high into the air. Tanzim has to make up plenty of ground at deep long off but takes a fine catch while keeping his feet.

Rishad picks up the first wicket

“}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719278529000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”21.22 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719282182000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”22.23 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719278593000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”21.23 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”21.23″,”title”:”WICKET! Afghanistan 59-1 (Ibrahim c Tanzim b Rishad 18)”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a0b3e8f082b1178349544″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Litton Das (wk), Tanzid Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (capt), Towhid Hridoy, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah, Soumya Sarkar, Rishad Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman.

“,”elementId”:”e885d39e-17be-4d01-b6a0-af239e3d7f68″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Two changes for Bangladesh – fiery quick Taskin Ahmed returns with Soumya Sarkar also getting his shot.

“,”elementId”:”80d8cf21-c0d6-4ee5-aacc-9b5dc520bb9c”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719274302000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.11 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719274681000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.18 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719274465000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.14 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.14″,”title”:”Bangladesh XI”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a0ae88f08aef7f0047b32″,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Ibrahim Zadran, Gulbadin Naib, Azmatullah Omarzai, Mohammad Nabi, Karim Janat, Nangeyalia Kharote, Rashid Khan (capt), Noor Ahmad, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.

“,”elementId”:”92a63e6f-a1fd-420c-bdd7-8dcf92886231″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

No need to mess with a winning formula, as Afghanistan back in the same XI that were so impressive in their historic victory over Australia two days ago.

“,”elementId”:”1a3a0f3a-c06c-403b-bb24-0eed1cc6912f”}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719274216000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.10 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719274292000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719274292000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.11 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.11″,”title”:”Afghanistan XI”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”667a0a248f082b117834953d”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Afghanistan captain Rashid Khan has little hesitation in batting first at a ground that has seen all four matches at this tournament won by the side doing just that.

“,”elementId”:”f671ad91-a413-4adb-aae1-f50445fef829″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Najmul Hossain Shanto seems happy to lose the toss, saying that Bangladesh were planning to bowl first anyway. No shame in now saying that either way.

“,”elementId”:”8b2afcb3-c5cb-4fca-8361-42f7de7147d4″}],”attributes”:{“pinned”:false,”keyEvent”:true,”abstract”:false},”blockCreatedOn”:1719274020000,”blockCreatedOnDisplay”:”20.07 EDT”,”blockLastUpdated”:1719274208000,”blockLastUpdatedDisplay”:”20.10 EDT”,”blockFirstPublished”:1719274209000,”blockFirstPublishedDisplay”:”20.10 EDT”,”blockFirstPublishedDisplayNoTimezone”:”20.10″,”title”:”Afghanistan win the toss and elect to bat”,”contributors”:[],”primaryDateLine”:”Tue 25 Jun 2024 01.43 EDT”,”secondaryDateLine”:”First printed on Mon 24 Jun 2024 19.56 EDT”},{“id”:”6679feca8f08aef7f0047ada”,”components”:[{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Hello and welcome to the OBO live coverage of the crunch clash between Afghanistan and Bangladesh at the 2024 T20 World Cup that will have major repercussions for Australia.

“,”elementId”:”2ad9d8aa-4328-4d5c-80b7-904d44492207″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

This is the last match of the Super Eight stage and the ICC could hardly have scripted it better. Both Afghanistan and Bangladesh are playing to join India in progressing from Group 1 to the semi-finals, while Australia will be watching on hoping the result falls their way to snatch the last spot even after back-to-back defeats.

“,”elementId”:”71fc35f3-38ba-44a8-b4d7-203667bca145″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The pathway to the knockout stage is clearest for Afghanistan after their historic victory over Australia. Another win for Rashid Khan’s side today – by any margin – would see Afghanistan book their ticket to take on South Africa in the knockout stages.

“,”elementId”:”62bc15ef-aacd-42f3-a8d2-e87332bb3cf8″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Australia’s 24-run defeat by India earlier today/overnight means their hopes are now out of their hands, but they could still progress with Bangladesh beating Afghanistan within a relatively large window of results.

“,”elementId”:”2cee4487-5cb3-425b-ac9e-a5f285c6ac48″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Assuming a first innings total of 140 today, for Australia to qualify they would need Bangladesh batting first to win by fewer than 62 runs; or for Bangladesh batting second to chase down the same target in more than 12.4 overs.

“,”elementId”:”fb115a10-ff24-4571-9a94-315503927718″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The equation flips around for Bangladesh to claim the semi-final spot – bat first and win by 62 or more runs, bat second and reach a 141-run target in fewer than 12.4 overs.

“,”elementId”:”0d2d40bf-3add-44b2-a36d-77b8cf2db546″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

India are already set to face England in the second semi-final in Providence on Thursday, while South Africa’s opponent for the semi-final in Tarouba on Wednesday will be decided within about four hours.

“,”elementId”:”4b6ee336-a6b3-4893-8840-c58caac019b4″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

Play starts at Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent at 8:30pm, or 10:30am AEST and 1:30am BST.

“,”elementId”:”f6e03a8e-46a3-434b-8a2a-3da2108f2899″},{“_type”:”model.dotcomrendering.pageElements.TextBlockElement”,”html”:”

The toss and team news is coming shortly – but now is an ideal time to email your thoughts or get in touch on X @martinpegan.

The toss and team news is coming shortly – but now is an ideal time to email your thoughts or get in touch on X @martinpegan.

One other historic day for Afghanistan cricket as they attain the semi-finals at a World Cup for the primary time, and by doing so additionally finish the highly-fancied Australia's marketing campaign. Afghanistan will now face South Africa within the first semi-final in Tarouba, with India and England set to fulfill in Windfall the next day. Right here is the full report on how a day of excessive drama performed out:

Afghanistan skipper Rashid Khan is understandably grinning from ear to ear: "It's one thing of a dream for us as a staff. It's all about the best way we've began the event, the idea got here once we beat New Zealand. It's unbelievable, I don't have the phrases to explain my emotions. "We have been pondering 135 was a very good complete on this wicket, we have been a couple of runs brief. But it surely's all concerning the mindset, we knew they have been going to come back at us to attempt to attain the goal in 12.1 overs, so if we bowled straight we may take wickets. Rashid is already casting a watch to the semi-final showdown in Trinidad and Tobago towards South Africa: "I'm positive it's going to be an enormous celebration again dwelling. It's an enormous achievement for us. The nation can be very proud (of us), being within the semi is massive for us however now we've to go in with a really clear thoughts."

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto is having his say: “We bowled very well. However as a batting group we made a number of unhealthy selections particularly within the center overs. That value us the match. “The entire event we bowled very nicely, spinners and quick bowlers, together with new bowler Rashid. I believe there are a number of issues we will take ahead. However as a batting group there’s a lot we will work on, the highest order didn’t make sufficient runs.” Share

Naveen-ul-Haq is known as participant of the match after taking 4-26 together with the important two wickets in what would have been the penultimate over to wrap up the match for Afghanistan. Skipper Rashid Khan additionally claimed 4 scalps as Litton Das (54 no) carried his bat via the innings however ran out of companions as Bangladesh completed on 105 to fall eight runs wanting their revised goal. “We knew they have been going to go laborious within the powerplay to chase the whole down in 12.1 overs,” Naveen-ul-Haq mentioned. “However we have been within the recreation so long as we stored choosing up wickets. We had confidence that this wasn’t a high-scoring wicket, so so long as we didn’t give away straightforward runs we knew we might have an opportunity.” Share Up to date at 01.17 EDT

Afghanistan win by 8 runs (DLS) and are via to the semi-finals Naveen-ul-Haq traps Mustafizur plumb in entrance to kick off wild celebrations among the many Afghanistan gamers, employees and followers at the same time as the choice is reviewed. Replays present the ball missed the bat and there was little question which means the choice would fall from there. That was one of many tightest and most ridiculously tense cricket matches conceivable, with the stakes at an all-time excessive for Afghanistan however they someway bought there ultimately. Bangladesh had moments with their noses in entrance within the race for a spot within the semi-finals, and even as soon as their hopes have been dashed nonetheless regarded set to play spoilsport towards an opponent the place there isn’t a love misplaced. The results of course signifies that Australia are knocked out of the T20 World Cup after back-to-back defeats within the Tremendous Eight stage beginning with a first-ever loss to eventual semi-finalists Afghanistan. Edward Mackereth has kindly summed up the previous nearly-five hours in addition to anybody may: “Unbelievably good sport”. View this submit on Instagram A submit shared by ICC (@icc) “,”alt”:”Afghanistan win by eight runs (DLS technique)”,”index”:6,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”supply”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram.com”,”isPinnedPost”:false}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Internet”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”updateLogoAdPartnerSwitch”:true,”assetOrigin”:”https://property.guim.co.uk/”}”> Enable Instagram content material? This text contains content material supplied by Instagram. We ask to your permission earlier than something is loaded, as they might be utilizing cookies and different applied sciences. To view this content material, click on ‘Enable and proceed’. Share Up to date at 01.30 EDT

As if there isn’t sufficient drama, the gamers are off the sector but once more because the rain picks up instantly after Afghanistan claimed their ninth wicket. Afghanistan are forward by three runs on the DLS par rating of 108, however simply as crucially can be bowling to Bangladesh No 11 Mustafizur Rahman with two balls remaining within the over. The grounds employees are barely on the sector earlier than heading straight again off because the rain clears shortly – play is about to renew but once more. Share Up to date at 01.04 EDT

WICKET! Bangladesh 105-9 (Taskin b Naveen-ul-Haq 2) Afghanistan are one wicket away from securing a semi-final berth, as a slower ball grabs an inside edge and crashes into the stumps. Share

seventeenth over: Bangladesh 102-8 (Litton 52, Taskin 1) Bangladesh are taking this right down to the wire with Litton and Taskin taking no dangers. 4 singles within the over together with a leg bye, as there’s a hopefully attraction from the final ball but it surely clearly missed Taskin’s edge. Bangladesh (and Australia) want 12 runs from two overs; Afghanistan want two wickets. Share Up to date at 24.57 EDT

sixteenth over: Bangladesh 98-8 (Litton 50, Taskin 0) REVIEW! Noor Ahmed will get one to sneak via Litton Das and it crashes into his pads. The appeals are waved away, because the ball seems to be to have made influence outdoors the road. Replays present it missed the sting however would solely have simply brushed the stumps, and Litton survives due to the umpire’s name. Share

Fifty for Litton Das The Bangladesh opener brings up his half-century in model with a sweep for 4. It has taken him 41 balls with 4 boundaries and a six in a courageous knock that may turn out to be considered one of his most memorable if he can steer Bangladesh dwelling. Share

fifteenth over: Bangladesh 94-8 (Litton 46, Taskin 0) Afghanistan have a semi-final spot inside their grasp as they make headway into the Bangladesh tail however with Litton Das nonetheless standing of their means. Bangladesh are three runs behind the DLS par rating of 97, however Litton finds a single off the final ball of the over to remain on strike with solely 22 to get from 4 overs. Share

WICKET! Bangladesh 92-8 (Tanzim c Nabi b Naib 3) Gulbadin Naib has made a miraculous return from the cramps he suffered from simply because the rain fell earlier, banging in a brief ball and discovering a prime edge from Tanzim Hasan Sakib to drag Afghanistan nearer to victory. Share

14th over: Bangladesh 91-7 (Litton 44, Tanzim 3) Noor Ahmad continues and Litton Das has reined in his assault, discovering two runs with a flick via midwicket however principally unable to get the wrist-spinner away. Share

thirteenth over: Bangladesh 88-7 (Litton 41, Tanzim 3) Bangladesh see the again of Rashid Khan because the maestro finishes with what looms as a match-defining 4-23. Afghanistan are attempting to maintain Tanzim Hasan Sakib on strike as a lot as doable however the required run-rate nonetheless seems to be achievable at 4.33. Share Up to date at 24.39 EDT

twelfth over: Bangladesh 82-7 (Litton 37, Tanzim 1) The match has been nicely and actually shaken up throughout a rain delay. Afghanistan will now like their possibilities of securing a semi-final berth with solely three wickets to seize and after edging forward on the DLS par rating. However Bangladesh can maintain onto some hope of upsetting their rivals no less than whereas Litton Das remains to be on the crease. Share Up to date at 24.37 EDT

We’re again once more however Bangladesh at the moment are out of the operating for a semi-final spot, with their aim now to win for delight and have a say in whether or not Afghanistan or Australia progresses to the subsequent stage. The goal has been lowered to 114 runs (DLS) however Bangladesh solely have a complete of 19 overs to face. Share Up to date at 24.34 EDT

Gulbadin Naib is down with cramp simply because the rain units in

eleventh over: Bangladesh 80-7 (Litton 36, Tanzim 0) Afghanistan have edged again in entrance as their skipper claims two essential wickets to now have 4-17 from three overs. Share

WICKET! Bangladesh 80-7 (Rishad b Rashid 0) Rashid Khan makes it two in two with a ripping flawed’un that Rishad Hossain was not even near choosing up. The tide has turned! Share

WICKET! Bangladesh 80-6 (Mahmudullah c Ishaq b Rashid 6) One other twist in story of this high-stakes conflict as Rashid finds the faintest of edges off the within of Mahmudullah’s bat. It takes convincing from the substitute keeper Mohammad Ishaq to ship the choice for overview, but it surely’s the best name as Afghanistan are again within the recreation. Share Up to date at 24.23 EDT

tenth over: Bangladesh 77-5 (Litton 34, Mahmudullah 5) That’s drinks and this match – and the semi-final hopes of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and even Australia – feels evenly poised. Noor Ahmad bowls 5 dot balls however Mahmudullah finds a boundary with a trendy drive via cowl. Bangladesh want 39 runs from 13 balls to qualify for to the semi-finals. Share Up to date at 24.15 EDT

Rashid Khan and Litton Das alternate phrases within the warmth of the battle

WICKET! Bangladesh 64-5 (Hridoy c Ibrahim b Rashid 14) The Afghanistan skipper has a second as Hridoy seems to be to hit him out of the park however fails to get sufficient on his shot and is caught at deep midwicket. Share

eighth over: Bangladesh 63-4 (Litton 26, Hridoy 14) The script flips once more as Afghanistan present worrying indicators of falling aside within the discipline. Hridoy will get a thick fringe of Nabi and the ball flies sky-high, Farooqi will get underneath it however can’t maintain onto the ball. Hridoy makes Afghanistan pay with back-to-back boundaries of the subsequent two balls, the primary from one other prime edge, then subsequent from a extra convincing slog sweep. Share

seventh over: Bangladesh 51-4 (Litton 26, Hridoy 2) Rashid Khan brings Afghanistan proper again into the sport with a usually artful over that features a important wicket. Bangladesh appear content material to see off the spin magician’s remaining three balls, in search of singles whereas citing their fifty. Bangladesh are presently 4 runs forward on the DLS par rating of 47 – however crucially that’s solely to win the match, to not progress to the semi-finals. Share

WICKET! Bangladesh 48-4 (Sarkar b Rashid 10) Rashid Khan waits till the tip of the powerplay earlier than taking the ball then finds a means via Soumya Sarkar. The Bangladesh batter will get on the again foot however can’t get his bat down in time to a faster supply as he loses his stumps. View this submit on Instagram A submit shared by ICC (@icc) “,”alt”:”Rashid Khan dismisses Soumya Sarkar”,”index”:1,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”supply”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram.com”,”isPinnedPost”:false}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Internet”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”updateLogoAdPartnerSwitch”:true,”assetOrigin”:”https://property.guim.co.uk/”}”> Enable Instagram content material? This text contains content material supplied by Instagram. We ask to your permission earlier than something is loaded, as they might be utilizing cookies and different applied sciences. To view this content material, click on ‘Enable and proceed’. Share Up to date at 01.34 EDT

sixth over: Bangladesh 46-3 (Litton 24, Sarkar 10) Afghanistan introduce spin for the primary time within the innings as Mohammad Nabi marks out his run up. The veteran tweaker has each batters all tied up, solely permitting three singles from a tidy over. Bangladesh finish the powerplay with their eyes nonetheless very a lot on snatching a semi-final berth, now needing 70 runs in 37 balls or fewer to leapfrog each Afghanistan and Australia into second spot. Share

fifth over: Bangladesh 43-3 (Litton 22, Sarkar 9) In excellent news – no less than for Australia – we are going to now have a consequence out of this contest reasonably than Afghanistan edging via to the semi-finals if the factors have been shared. Bangladesh have began brightly because the heavens opened up, Litton Das uppercutting a large ball over level for 4. However Naveen-ul-Haq restricts the opener both facet of that shot to solely surrender three extra. Share

4th over: Bangladesh 36-3 (Litton 15, Sarkar 9) A fairly lengthy rain delay has solely added extra spice to this contest. Bangladesh choose up 12 runs within the over, both facet of the break, even with just one boundary as Sarkar sends a straight supply away via midwicket. Share

We’re again! And we nonetheless haven’t misplaced any time – or overs. But when there may be one other rain delay, the runs required and overs accessible to get them in will begin to scale back. The bottom employees look to have executed a splendid job clearing the sector and Fazalhaq Farooqi is ready to resume his battle with Litton Das Share Up to date at 23.43 EDT

Play is ready to renew at 11:43pm native time (1:43pm AEST, 4:43am BST) Bangladesh are presently simply forward on the DLS rating, with Afghanistan’s par rating after 3.2 overs on 29-3. However that’s for Bangladesh to win the match, to not qualify for the semi-finals, and so they nonetheless have to face 5 overs for this to be thought-about a consequence. If we solely get to 5 overs, Bangladesh have to have reached 35-3 to maintain their noses in entrance, although that will hand the semi-final spot to Australia and little question break extra than simply Afghanistan hearts. Share Up to date at 23.35 EDT

Rain has returned and the covers are again on. Any lack of overs will make it trickier for Bangladesh to succeed in their goal shortly sufficient to offer their internet run-rate the required increase, however after a few minutes of heavy showers it has began to loosen up. Bangladesh are 31-3 from 3.2 overs, at this stage nonetheless needing one other 85 runs inside 52 balls to arrange a semi-final conflict with South Africa – reaching their goal in any greater than that may see Australia progress. However with rain falling it feels increasingly like Mom Cricket is siding with Afghanistan right this moment. Share Up to date at 23.30 EDT

third over: Bangladesh 24-3 (Litton 13, Sarkar 1) The Afghanistan seamers have as soon as once more turned the match of their facet’s favour as Bangladesh lose a few wickets in an over. Their hopes are resting increasingly on Litton Das’s shoulders now. Share

Shakib Al Hasan is gone for a duck

WICKET! Bangladesh 23-2 (Najmul c Nabi b Naveen-ul-Haq 5) Najmul Hossain Shanto will not be serious about hanging round, attacking Naveen at each alternative and shortly paying a excessive value. After smacking a boundary over midwicket the Bangladesh captain seems to be to repeat the shot, however will get round it extra the subsequent time to pick Mohammad Nabi at deep sq. leg for a easy catch. Share Up to date at 23.09 EDT

2nd over: Bangladesh 18-1 (Litton 13, Najmul 1) Fazalhaq Farooqi will get the breakthrough as Bangladesh make their intentions clear, swinging laborious at most deliveries even because the Afghanistan fast finds a decent line. Share

WICKET! Bangladesh 16-1 (Tanzid lbw b Fazalhaq 0) Fazalhaq Farooqi is available in across the wicket and an in-swinger strikes Tanzid Hasan on the thigh pad because the left-hander seems to be to hit throughout the road. The umpire raises the finger, Tanzid requires a overview with barely a second remaining on the clock, however replays present it could have taken out the highest of center stump. Fazalhaq once more has essentially the most wickets within the event, now with 16. Share Up to date at 23.02 EDT

Litton Das hits a six

Litton Das takes guard with Tanzid Hasan on the different finish for Bangladesh. Naveen-ul-Haq has the ball in his hand and can be trying to do related harm to what he inflicted on Australia simply two days in the past. Lessssgoooo! Share

Play is about to renew on this tense, high-stakes, must-watch encounter between Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The eventualities are nonetheless the identical – Bangladesh reaching 116 runs in 12.1 overs will see them via, greater than 12.4 overs (it’s complication) will carry pleasure for Australia. However Afghanistan simply have to defend their goal to progress to the semi-finals. David Bertram has loved what he has seen, and rightly so, however doesn’t appear fairly as elated with what he expects to occur from right here: “Night, England fan. Honest play to the cricket our bodies, giving affiliate groups time to develop has been an excellent name. Trott has executed an excellent job and the extra tight and tough video games we see the higher. Everyone knows the Australian staff will get via and win thoughts. It’s what they do. David” Share

Rashid Khan livid together with his batting accomplice

Bangladesh want to succeed in the goal in 12.1 overs Afghanistan crawled to 115-5 to go away the door open for Bangladesh to grab a spot within the semi-final – or for Australia to choose up the scraps. Bangladesh will undergo to the knockout phases in the event that they attain their 116-run goal in 12.1 overs or fewer, although they will additionally take three extra balls if deciding on the identical rating as Afghanistan then hitting the successful runs with a six. Australia will qualify for the semi-finals if Bangladesh chase down their goal however in additional than 12.1 (or 12.4) overs. Afghanistan’s most well-liked situation is identical as once we began – win and so they’re in! However Rashid Khan’s facet have a brand new pathway opening up, as rain begins to fall between innings and the covers are on. A washout would after all imply one level for every staff, and be sufficient to carry Afghanistan into second spot. This has been a mouth-watering contest to this point with the stakes sky excessive, so let’s no less than hope for any end result apart from that. Whereas we look ahead to play to renew, get pleasure from Rashid’s wonderful six to finish the Afghanistan innings. View this submit on Instagram A submit shared by ICC (@icc) “,”alt”:”Rashid Khan hits an enormous six”,”index”:6,”isTracking”:true,”isMainMedia”:false,”supply”:”Instagram”,”sourceDomain”:”instagram.com”,”isPinnedPost”:false}” config=”{“renderingTarget”:”Internet”,”darkModeAvailable”:false,”updateLogoAdPartnerSwitch”:true,”assetOrigin”:”https://property.guim.co.uk/”}”> Enable Instagram content material? This text contains content material supplied by Instagram. We ask to your permission earlier than something is loaded, as they might be utilizing cookies and different applied sciences. To view this content material, click on ‘Enable and proceed’. Share Up to date at 22.19 EDT