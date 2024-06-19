AEG Presents Names Don Strasburg President Of The Rocky Mountains & Pacific Northwest

DENVER (CelebrityAccess) — Live performance and pageant promoter AEG Presents introduced that Don Strasburg has been promoted to the function of President, Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest areas.

Strasburg, who beforehand served as Co-President of AEG Presents’ Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest, will proceed to be primarily based out of Denver the place he could have oversight of workplaces in Denver and Seattle, overseeing reserving operations within the area

“The groups at AEG Rocky Mountains and Pacific Northwest exemplify a ardour for the dwell expertise and a flawless consideration to element,” stated Strasburg, “All of us take our mission of serving to artists carry the best experiences to our group very severely. I’m honored to steer these gifted folks.”

“Don has a drive to win and succeed that’s unmatched. He’s acquired an nearly innate sense of figuring out what the viewers needs and the place the developments are heading,” added Shawn Trell, Government Vice President, Chief Working Officer, and Basic Counsel, AEG Presents.

Strasburg acquired his begin within the live performance business selling exhibits whereas nonetheless in faculty within the Nineteen Nineties. In 1992, Strasburg was one of many companions that launched the Fox Theatre in Boulder Colorado and later teamed up with Chuck Morris and Brent Fedrizzi to launch Invoice Graham Presents/Chuck Morris Presents in 1998.

After a stint with Reside Nation, Strasburg, Morris, and Fedrizzi cut up from the corporate to hitch AEG Reside the place they shortly established themselves as one of many promoter’s main regional workplaces.

Along with his work at AEG Presents, Strasburg is a board member of Headcount, a nationwide non-profit group that works with musicians to advertise participation in democracy within the US, and the Acutely aware Alliance, a group of bands, manufacturers, artists, and followers on a mission to finish starvation nationwide.