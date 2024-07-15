AEG Concert Executive, Larry Vallon Passes Away

SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA (CelebrityAccess) – Larry Vallon, a pivotal determine in Southern California’s live performance scene for over 5 a long time, handed away at dwelling on Sunday (July 14). Particulars on the reason for loss of life weren’t out there.

Vallon had a monumental profession in live performance manufacturing, contributing considerably to the nationwide live performance trade. He was related to Live performance Associates, Wolf and Rissmiller, Common Amphitheater, Larry Vallon Presents, and AEG. Over time, he produced 1000’s of exhibits that includes legendary acts like The Rolling Stones, Pink Floyd, and The Who, in addition to smaller theater performances.

Vallon introduced his retirement on the age of 72 from AEG Presents in 2019 – staying with the promoter for an additional yr as a advisor. Vallon was AEG Presents’ Govt Vice President on the time of his announcement. He joined the corporate in 2004 as Vice President (VP) of Nationwide Reserving.

Earlier than becoming a member of AEG, Vallon spent 23 years with Common Live shows. He initially joined when it was often known as MCA Live shows, later transitioning to Common Live shows. Throughout his tenure, he was instrumental within the progress of distinguished venues corresponding to Fiddler’s Inexperienced in Englewood, Colorado. He remodeled the Common Amphitheater right into a sought-after tour cease for stars like Frank Sinatra and Linda Ronstadt.

Vallon started his profession as a runner for live performance promoters Jim Rissmiller and Steve Wolf at Wolf & Rissmiller Presents. He rapidly rose to stage supervisor and ultimately turned a junior accomplice earlier than founding his firm, Larry Vallon Presents.

He’s survived by his spouse, Claudia, and his daughters.