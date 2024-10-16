Adriana Lima Returns for Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show 2024

Adriana Lima made a triumphant return to the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Trend Present six years after asserting her retirement.

The supermodel, 43, strutted down the catwalk in New York Metropolis on Tuesday, October 15. Lima closed out the primary part of the present in a crystal embellished bra and matching underwear with cutout plaid tights and a pair of iridescent wings. She accomplished the look with a excessive pony and daring black eyeliner, blowing kisses to the digital camera.

She later returned to the stage for Cher’s efficiency, the place she rocked daring pink lingerie and a pair of matching coiled pink wrings. She might be seen singing alongside to the singer’s tune “Consider” and waving to visitors within the viewers.

Lima is likely one of the model’s most recognizable faces, with a historical past courting again to 2000. She introduced her retirement from Victoria’s Secret in November 2018 after strolling in 18 trend reveals.

“Expensive Victoria, Thanks for displaying me the world, sharing your secrets and techniques, and most significantly not simply giving me wings however instructing me to fly,” she wrote by way of Instagram on the time. “And all of the ❤️ to the most effective followers within the 🌎! Love, Adriana 💖.”

Associated: Victoria‘s Secret Trend Present 2024: The way to Watch and The place It‘s Been

Seize your angel wings, as a result of the Victoria’s Secret Trend Present is making a comeback. The lingerie and clothes model’s official Instagram web page introduced the information in Might. “We’ve learn the feedback and heard you. The Victoria’s Secret Trend Present is ✨ BACK ✨ and can mirror who we’re at this time, plus every thing you understand and […]

After her retirement announcement, Lima mirrored on her prolonged journey with the model. “I believe this 12 months goes to be the spotlight of my profession,” she instructed Individuals. “This has been my 18th trend present and I’m nonetheless as excited as I used to be from the primary day. I all the time like to be on runways and being a part of the Victoria’s Secret present. It’s my favourite to do.”

Earlier this week, Victoria’s Secret revealed that Lima can be making her return to the style present. In an Instagram video, she instructed a taxi cab driver, “I’m going residence.” When the driving force reminded her that he didn’t know the place she lives, Lima apologized earlier than asking, “Are you able to drop me off on the Victoria’s Secret present?” She then confronted the digital camera and confirmed, “I’m again!”

The model captioned the put up, “Hey, we’ve been protecting a secret, however we simply can’t do it anymore! @adrianalima is returning to the runway — phew, it’s on the market, we really feel SO significantly better.”

Thank You! You could have efficiently subscribed.

Associated: Meet the Fashions Strolling within the 2024 Victoria’s Secret Trend Present

Victoria’s Secret has discovered its wings and is able to fly as soon as once more. After a four-year hiatus, the lingerie and clothes model is bringing again their Victoria’s Secret Trend Present with quite a lot of acquainted faces from the modeling trade. Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Ashley Graham, Candice Swanepoel, Taylor Hill and Jasmine Tookes are […]

This 12 months marks the primary Victoria’s Secret Trend Present since Lima’s last look in 2018. The beforehand annual occasion was canceled in 2019 after backlash surrounding an absence of inclusivity. The corporate has since revamped its method, insisting in an August 2023 model values assertion, “We’ve got moved from selling an exclusionary view of what’s attractive to celebrating all girls all through each section of their lives.”

Since her retirement, Lima’s household life has saved her busy. She shares daughters Valentina, 14, and Sienna, 12, with ex-husband Marko Jarić and son Cyan, 2, with accomplice Andre Lemmers. (Lemmers can also be the daddy of Miah and Lupo from a earlier relationship.)

Nonetheless, Lima dipped her toe again into the modeling world in September, strolling her first runway in six years throughout the Schiaparelli spring 2025 present amid Paris Trend Week.