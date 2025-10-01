Adrian Mannarino vs. Matteo Berrettini prediction, odds, picks for ATP Shanghai Masters 2025

Adrian Mannarino will take on Matteo Berrettini in the round of 128 at the ATP Shanghai event on Wednesday.

Based on updated simulation results, Dimers’ advanced tennis model predicts Matteo Berrettini as the most likely winner of the match.

“We have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Mannarino-Berrettini match 10,000 times,” said Dimers data analyst Greg Butyn.

“With the latest updates and numerous other variables, we estimate Matteo Berrettini’s chance of winning at 55%, with Adrian Mannarino at 45%.”

For a closer look at Wednesday’s match, including best bets and picks, visit our interactive Mannarino vs. Berrettini predictions page.

Mannarino vs. Berrettini prediction: Who will win and advance to the second round?

Using powerful machine learning and data analysis, we have simulated the outcome of Wednesday’s Mannarino-Berrettini men’s singles match 10,000 times as part of our tennis predictions coverage.

Our leading predictive model gives Berrettini a 55% chance of winning against Mannarino at the ATP Shanghai Masters tournament.

For more insights into the growing popularity of betting on the sport, check out our comprehensive analysis of tennis’ rise in the U.S. sports betting market.

Adrian Mannarino vs. Matteo Berrettini odds

We have researched the most up-to-date betting odds in America for this match, which are listed here:

Bet Type Mannarino Berrettini Moneyline +128 -150 Game Spread -1.5 (-124) +1.5 (-108) Total Games o24.5 (-110) u24.5 (-130)

All odds are correct at the time of publication and are subject to change.

Make the most of your sports betting experience by exploring our comprehensive list of US betting apps, and the latest sportsbooks in 2025, ensuring you never miss a top new-user deal.

Mannarino vs. Berrettini picks and best bets

Our model’s strongest edge in today’s Mannarino vs. Berrettini match is on the moneyline.

Our expert predictions, matched against the latest odds, reveal the best tennis picks and tennis best bets for every match throughout the year.

Unlimited access to our full suite of picks, including this one, is available via Dimers Pro.

Mannarino vs. Berrettini updates and essential details

The ATP Shanghai Masters match between Adrian Mannarino and Matteo Berrettini is scheduled to commence on Wednesday at 1:40AM ET.

Who: Adrian Mannarino vs. Matteo Berrettini

Adrian Mannarino vs. Matteo Berrettini Date: Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Wednesday, October 1, 2025 Approx. Time: 1:40AM ET/10:40PM PT

1:40AM ET/10:40PM PT Tournament: ATP Shanghai, China Men’s Singles 2025

ATP Shanghai, China Men’s Singles 2025 Round: Round of 128

All dates and times in this article are United States Eastern Time unless otherwise stated.

Dimers’ in-depth preview of Wednesday’s Mannarino vs. Berrettini match includes our prediction, picks and the latest betting odds.

Before making any Adrian Mannarino vs. Matteo Berrettini picks, be sure to check out the latest tennis predictions and betting advice from Dimers Pro.

Key tennis betting guides and insights

Conclusion

We predict Matteo Berrettini, with a 55% win probability, will likely beat Adrian Mannarino at the ATP Shanghai Masters tournament.

AI and automation have enhanced this article to quickly deliver accurate Mannarino vs. Berrettini insights, with human oversight ensuring high editorial quality. Our predictions are drawn from up-to-date data to help you make informed decisions. For additional resources and advice on responsible gambling, please call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Note: Clicking links to our partners may earn us a referral fee. Learn about how we review products and services.

More on Tennis

Keep up with the latest tennis betting news and parlay picks throughout the year. Plus, Dimers’ ATP and WTA world rankings showcase our in-house approach to accurately ranking every men’s and women’s player in the world.