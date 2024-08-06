Adin Ross’ Livestream With Donald Trump Peaks at 500,000 Viewers

Conservative web star Adin Ross’ livestream with Donald Trump — by which the digital celeb gifted the previous president a personalized Tesla cybertruck and golden Rolex — reached 500,000 viewers Monday afternoon.

Ross is a 23-year-old influencer who amassed a following by way of movies of himself enjoying video video games. He has beforehand welcomed different controversial friends to his channel, together with former kickboxer Andrew Tate and white supremacist Nick Fuentes. Ross was banned from livestream platform Twitch final yr following a number of cases of homophobic feedback.

In his video Monday afternoon, hosted on Kick, Ross gifted Trump a cybertruck with “Make America Nice Once more” engraved on the hood. Printed on every door was the photograph of Trump together with his fist within the air following final month’s assassination try. The presentation occurred within the driveway of Trump’s Mar a Lago residence.

Per the New York Occasions, Trump advised Ross he thought the reward was “unbelievable.” Contained in the automotive, he additionally reportedly advised the web star the Rolex was “so good.”

The mixed estimated price of a customized cybertruck and Rolex watch almost certainly exceeds $100,000, which is much above the authorized federal restrict of particular person marketing campaign contributions ($3,300). To NYT, Trump spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt stated the marketing campaign “will submit an advisory opinion to the FEC [Federal Election Comission] to hunt steering on methods to deal with the items.”