Adele Gets Emotional As She Spots Celine Dion at Her Vegas Show

Adele couldn’t maintain again tears when she noticed fellow singing icon Céline Dion within the viewers of her Las Vegas residency present.

In a video posted by a TikTok consumer, the singer, 36, appeared emotional as she approached Dion, 56, on the Colosseum at Caesars Palace — the venue in-built 2003 for her personal Vegas residency — on Saturday, October 26, throughout a efficiency of “When We Had been Younger.”

The duo shared a tearful embrace in entrance of the screaming crowd, with Dion holding Adele’s face in her fingers. The “All by Myself” singer then kissed Adele’s hand earlier than they whispered phrases to one another and Adele walked off.

Dion may very well be seen weeping as she sat again down, dabbing tears away as her twin sons, Nelson and Eddy, 14, comforted their mom. (She shares Nelson and Eddy, in addition to son René-Charles, 23, with late husband René Angélil.)

One other fan video on X exhibits Adele crying following the emotional meetup with Dion. When she returned to the stage, she mentioned, “Give it as much as Ms. Céline Dion,” because the viewers went wild. Dion stood and thanked the group, wanting emotional.

The ladies have supported one another up to now. Adele was even capable of attend considered one of Dion’s Vegas exhibits in January 2018 — rocking a Titanic hoodie throughout a photocall backstage.

“Queen Celine! What a present, an absolute spotlight of my life, thanks a lot for the eye to your crowd and insane humor,” Adele wrote on Instagram on the time. “Glad new 12 months woman.”

Dion additionally posted to Instagram, writing, “Wasn’t capable of do all my exhibits, however was thrilled that Adele got here to considered one of them … I like her a lot!!”

Dion delayed her residency in late 2021 and canceled a sequence of European live performance dates earlier than disclosing in December 2022 that she had been recognized with stiff-person syndrome, a neurological dysfunction affecting the muscle tissue. In June 2024, Dion instructed Individuals she had struggled with quite a lot of mysterious signs for 17 years earlier than her August 2022 prognosis.

“My vocal cords used to steer my approach, and now I can’t even simply discuss with them. I barely might stroll, and I used to be lacking very a lot residing,” she mentioned. “My children began to note. I used to be like, OK, they already misplaced a dad or mum. I don’t need them to be scared.”

Dion detailed her expertise within the 2024 documentary I Am: Celine Dion.

Adele is a longtime fan of Dion’s and revealed in a “73 Questions” video for Vogue in 2021 that her “proudest possession” is a framed piece of the “All By Myself” singer’s gum.

“It’s fairly wonderful,” the singer instructed Vogue within the clip. “James Corden — who’s a good friend of mine but in addition does Carpool Karaoke, which I did — did one together with her. He knew how a lot of a fan I used to be of her and he made her spit her gum into a chunk of paper and he or she framed it for me.”