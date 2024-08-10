Adele and Rich Paul Are Engaged After More Than 3 Years of Dating

A significant milestone! Adele and Wealthy Paul are are formally engaged greater than three years since they went public with their romance.

The singer, 36, confirmed the information throughout her Friday, August 9, live performance in Munich, Germany. After studying an indication within the crowd that requested, “Will you marry me?” Adele replied, “I can’t marry you as a result of I’m already getting married. So I can’t.”

In July 2021, the couple sparked romance rumors after they have been noticed collectively in Phoenix at Recreation 5 of the NBA Finals. Adele and Paul, 42, had been courting “for months” earlier than the general public look, a supply informed Us Weekly on the time.

“He’s very shy and retains a low profile after they exit, whereas Adele is tremendous sociable,” the insider famous. “The folks they hang around with know them each personally already, so that they don’t should introduce one another, which might be why no one picked up on their relationship sooner.”

The romance got here two years after the Grammy winner introduced her cut up from Simon Konecki. The exes, who share son Angelo, referred to as it quits in April 2019 after seven years collectively. Their divorce was finalized in March 2021.

The “Simple on Me” singer later gave a uncommon glimpse at her personal life when she gushed about her reference to the sports activities agent.

“He’s simply hilarious. Oh, he’s so humorous, he’s hilarious, yeah. And really sensible. , he’s very, very sensible. It’s fairly unbelievable watching him do what he does,” she shared throughout her CBS particular, Adele One Night time Solely, in November 2021. “It’d be fascinating to see what my response is like basically to something that hurts me now that I really feel so safe in myself, and I’m speaking exterior of romance as effectively.”

That very same month, Adele teased that she was “undoubtedly open” to the concept of increasing her household with Paul, including, “I would really like extra youngsters. It wouldn’t be the top of the world if I don’t have them as a result of I’ve Angelo. However yeah, I feel [that’s in the cards].”

Whereas attending the 2022 Brit Awards in February, the performer raised eyebrows when followers seen a big diamond on her left ring finger. On the time, Adele defined that she would hold that side of her life personal.

“If I used to be [engaged], would I ever inform anybody if I used to be or wasn’t?” the U.Okay. native mentioned on The Graham Norton Present. “[My Las Vegas residency] is completely 100% taking place this 12 months. It has to occur this 12 months as a result of I’ve received plans for subsequent 12 months. Think about if I’ve to cancel as a result of I’m having a child?”

Forward of their thrilling milestone, Adele gushed about her man in the course of her Las Vegas residency. “I like you greater than life itself — we want you [a] completely happy birthday,” she informed Paul in December 2022, earlier than launching right into a rendition of “Completely happy Birthday” together with her followers.