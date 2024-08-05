Actors Keith David and David Keith Team for First Joint Interview

The second season of the What Are We Speaking About? podcast will launch with a dialog starter: The primary joint interview with veteran Hollywood actors Keith David and David Keith who, for an apparent cause, are sometimes confused for each other.

The podcast — hosted by leisure trade insiders Paul Davidson (former movie and TV boss at The Orchard), Benjamin Raab (Quantum Leap co-executive producer), and leisure govt Mitch Graham — dropped a trailer at present saying the shock interview. The total podcast episode might be obtainable on Aug. 26.

What Are We Speaking About? finds the hosts partaking in free-wheeling conversations about all the pieces from movies and TV exhibits to bro-hugs and skincare regimens. Throughout an episode final season, the trio touched on the movies of filmmaker John Carpenter, a chat that led them to attach the dots between David (star of Carpenter flicks like 1982’s The Factor and 1988’s They Stay) and Keith.

On the particular “Keith David Meets David Keith” episode, the actors open up on their respective careers whereas additionally bearing on the instances they’ve been mistaken for each other. In addition they joke about what sort of script it will take to get them to co-star in a mission collectively as they take pitches from Davidson, Raab and Graham. “Each infrequently, I’ll get an image of Keith and I flip it over and write, ‘Not me,’ and mail it again,” admits Keith.

David, an Emmy Award-winning actor whose profession dates again to the late Seventies, has almost 300 credit on his resumé. He broke out after a job in Oliver Stone’s Platoon and has moved seamlessly through the years from large price range blockbusters like Armageddon to voice work like The Princess and the Frog, indie dramas like 21 Requiem for a Dream and episodic TV like Greenleaf, and plenty of many extra.

Keith nas greater than 125 credit on his resumé, which additionally dates again to the late Seventies. He’s well-known for turns in An Officer and a Gentleman, Independence Day, Firestarter, Heartbreak Lodge and Behind Enemy Strains, amongst others.