Actor Jay Johnston sentenced to prison for role in Capitol riot – NBC Los Angeles

An actor identified for his roles within the tv comedies “Bob’s Burgers” and “Arrested Improvement” was sentenced on Monday to at least one yr in jail for his half in a mob’s assault on the U.S. Capitol almost 4 years in the past.

Jay Johnston, 56, of Los Angeles, joined different rioters in a “heave ho” push in opposition to cops guarding a tunnel entrance to the Capitol in the course of the Jan. 6, 2021, riot. Johnston additionally cracked jokes and interacted with different rioters as he used a cellphone to file the violence round him, prosecutors stated.

Johnston expressed remorse that he “made it tougher for the police to do their job” on Jan. 6. He stated he by no means would have guessed {that a} riot would erupt that day.

“That was due to my very own ignorance, I imagine,” he informed U.S. District Choose Carl Nichols. “If I had been extra political, I might have seen that coming, maybe.”

The decide, who sentenced Johnston to at least one yr and at some point of imprisonment, allowed him to stay free after the listening to and report back to jail at a date to be decided. Nichols stated he acknowledges that Johnston will miss out on caring for his 13-year-old autistic daughter whereas he’s behind bars.

“However his conduct on January sixth was fairly problematic. Reprehensible, actually,” the decide stated.

Johnston pleaded responsible in July to interfering with cops throughout a civil dysfunction, a felony punishable by a most jail sentence of 5 years.

Prosecutors advisable an 18-month jail sentence for Johnston. Their sentencing memo features a {photograph} of a smiling Johnston dressed as Jacob Chansley, the spear-carrying Capitol rioter often known as the “QAnon Shaman,” at a Halloween get together roughly two years after the siege.

“He thinks his participation in some of the severe crimes in opposition to our democracy is a joke,” prosecutors wrote.

FILE – This picture from Washington Metropolitan Police Division body-worn video, launched and annotated by the Justice Division within the assertion of info supporting an arrest warrant for Jay James Johnston, exhibits Johnston, circled in yellow, on the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (Justice Division through AP, File)

Johnston performed pizzeria proprietor Jimmy Pesto Sr. in “Bob’s Burgers,” a police officer in “Arrested Improvement” and a street-brawling newsman within the film “Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.” Johnston additionally appeared on “Mr. Present with Bob and David,” an HBO sketch comedy collection that starred Bob Odenkirk and David Cross.

Johnston, a Chicago native, moved to Los Angeles in 1993 to pursue an performing profession. After the riot, Johnston was fired by the creator of “Bob’s Burgers,” misplaced a task in a film based mostly on the present and has “primarily been blacklisted” in Hollywood, stated protection lawyer Stanley Woodward.

“As a substitute, Mr. Johnston has labored as a handyman for the final two years — an apparent far cry from his precise experience and livelihood in movie and tv,” Woodward wrote.

Woodward accused the federal government of exaggerating Johnston’s riot participation “as a result of he’s an acclaimed Hollywood actor.”

Johnston attended then-President Donald Trump’s “Cease the Steal” rally close to the White Home on Jan. 6 earlier than he marched to the Capitol. He used a steel bike rack to scale a stone wall to succeed in the Capitol’s West Plaza earlier than making his solution to the mouth of a tunnel entrance that police have been guarding on the Decrease West Terrace.

The piece is seemingly named The Resolute Desk, in response to a public gathering allow supplied to NBC Information by the Nationwide Park Service.

“When he was beneath the archway, he turned and waved to different rioters, beckoning them to affix him in combating the police,” prosecutors wrote.

Coming into the tunnel, Johnston helped different rioters flush chemical irritants out of their eyes. One other rioter gave him a stolen police defend, which he handed up nearer to the police line. Johnston then joined different rioters in a “heave ho” push in opposition to police within the tunnel, a collective effort that crushed an officer in opposition to a door body, prosecutors stated.

Johnston recorded himself cracking a joke as rioters pushed an orange ladder towards police within the tunnel, saying, “We’re going to get these mild bulbs mounted!”

A day after the riot, in a textual content message to an acquaintance, Johnston acknowledged being on the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“The information has introduced it as an assault. It truly wasn’t. Thought it type of become that. It was a multitude,” Johnston wrote.

FBI brokers seized Johnston’s cellphone once they searched his California dwelling in June 2021.

Greater than 1,500 individuals have been charged with Capitol riot-related federal crimes. Over 1,000 rioters have been convicted and sentenced. Roughly 650 of them obtained jail time starting from just a few days to 22 years.

Former Proud Boys nationwide chairman Enrique Tarrio was sentenced to 22 years in federal jail on a seditious conspiracy cost.