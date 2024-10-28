Actor Gérard Depardieu will not appear in a French court for his trial on sexual assault charges

PARIS (AP) — French actor Gérard Depardieu, who’s dealing with trial for the alleged sexual assaults of two girls on a movie set in 2021, gained’t seem earlier than a prison court docket in Paris on Monday on account of well being causes, his lawyer mentioned.

Depardieu, who beforehand has denied any wrongdoing, is accused of utilizing “violence, coercion, shock or risk” within the alleged assault, which prosecutors mentioned passed off on the set of “Les Volets verts” (”The Inexperienced Shutters.”)

Lawyer Jérémie Assous mentioned medical doctors say the actor’s well being doesn’t permit him to seem for the opening of the trial on Monday.

Depardieu “is deeply affected and sadly his medical doctors don’t permit him to seem on the listening to,” Assous instructed France Information radio.

Assous mentioned he’ll ask the court docket for the postponement of the trial as a result of his consumer “needs to return, needs to specific himself.”

Prosecutors say that in each instances, victims reported that the 75-year-old actor trapped them between his legs and groped their buttocks, genitals, chest and breasts over their garments.

The trial was scheduled as France continues to reckon with sexual violence within the wake of the #MeToo motion that struggled to search out traction particularly within the cinema business.

Prosecutors say there are witnesses on the movie set

One of many victims has been recognized as a 53-year-old manufacturing designer. The Related Press doesn’t usually determine victims of sexual assault with out their consent. Her lawyer didn’t reply to an AP’s e-mail on that matter.

Based on Paris prosecutors, the girl instructed investigators that she’d first heard sexual remarks from Depardieu after which sooner or later, as she walked previous him, he had “grabbed her, pulled her towards him, blocked her along with his legs, and groped her waist, hips and chest, accompanying his gestures with obscene remarks.”

Three individuals witnessed it, prosecutors mentioned, confirming that the girl made an try to interrupt away from Depardieu’s grip and that she appeared “shocked.” A psychiatrist examination granted her a seven-day depart.

After the incident, it was organized for Depardieu to apologize. However in a TV interview aired Saturday, the girl mentioned the actor was livid and blamed her for inflicting bother. Prosecutors mentioned witnesses confirmed that what Depardieu had mentioned didn’t represent an apology.

Within the interview with French on-line information website Mediapart, the manufacturing designer — who spoke on digicam however solely gave her first title — mentioned the alleged assault had taken a toll on her private {and professional} life for no less than 1 1/2 years. She mentioned she couldn’t sleep effectively, suffered anxiousness assaults and misplaced weight.

The girl, in line with prosecutors, mentioned it had taken her some time to file a criticism however she determined to take action after listening to on tv that there had by no means been an incident throughout the shoot.

The month earlier than the alleged assault, one other girl additionally engaged on the movie’s set had complained about Depardieu, Paris prosecutors mentioned.

A director’s assistant instructed investigators Depardieu had touched her buttocks on a number of events. She had expressed her disapproval and in return, Depardieu, she mentioned, had been insulting towards her. She was additionally given a six-day depart by a psychiatrist.

Assous, Depardieu’s lawyer, instructed the AP in an e-mail Saturday that “the witnesses and proof (Depardieu) will produce will display that he’s the goal of false accusations.”

Macron and a few members of the movie business again Depardieu

Regardless of the allegations towards Depardieu, many have come out in his help, together with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Late final yr, 56 French performers, writers and producers printed an essay defending the movie star, saying that when “Gérard Depardieu is focused this fashion, it’s the artwork (of cinema) that’s being attacked.”

Their name got here simply weeks after nationwide broadcaster France 2 put out a documentary outlining accusations of sexual misconduct by 16 girls towards Depardieu, and confirmed the actor making obscene remarks and gestures throughout a 2018 journey to North Korea.

Within the footage, Depardieu may be seen making groaning sounds and sexual feedback in entrance of girls, together with a lady about 10 years outdated who’s horse driving. He will also be seen posing for a photograph, saying he was “touching the underside” of a North Korean interpreter by his aspect.

He was charged in 2021 with rape and sexual assault after authorities revived a 2018 investigation that was initially dropped, following allegations from actor Charlotte Arnould.

In an open letter printed within the conservative-leaning newspaper Le Figaro, Depardieu mentioned final yr: “I’ve by no means, ever abused a girl.”

The actor was lengthy seen as a nationwide icon in France. He has been a worldwide ambassador for French movie and loved worldwide fame with a number of roles in Hollywood.

Earlier this yr, actor Judith Godrèche known as on France’s movie business to “face the reality” on sexual violence and bodily abuse throughout the Cesar Awards ceremony, France’s model of the Oscars.

Godrèche had beforehand alleged two distinguished filmmakers sexually abused her when she was a teen, sending new shockwaves via the business.

Extra lately, the continued trial of fifty males accused of raping a girl who had been beforehand drugged and rendered unconscious by her husband shook the nation. Protests unfold nationwide final weekend in help of the sufferer, a mom and grandmother in her early 70s, who has turn out to be a hero to many victims of sexual violence for insisting that her trial be open to the general public.

Feminist teams have known as for a protest outdoors the courthouse forward of Monday’s hearings.