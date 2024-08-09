Actor Gabriel Olds charged with 7 felony sexual assault counts

Actor Gabriel Olds has been arrested and charged with a number of violent sexual assaults, in keeping with Los Angeles police, and investigators say they’re trying to find extra potential victims.

Mugshot of Gabriel Olds. (LAPD)

The 52-year-old actor who appeared in TV reveals comparable to “Six Ft Underneath,” “NCIS” and the film “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” was booked into jail Wednesday morning on seven felony costs after a prolonged investigation by the Los Angeles Police Division. He’s being held in lieu of $3.5-million bail.

On Thursday afternoon, Olds pleaded not responsible on the Airport Courthouse and was slated to be again in courtroom on Sept. 9.

Police started investigating Olds in January 2023 after a 41-year-old girl reported that he had raped her at her L.A. dwelling, in keeping with LAPD intercourse crimes detectives accustomed to the case. Detectives later realized of two extra ladies who had made comparable allegations courting again to 2013. In every case, the ladies alleged that courting encounters with Olds descended into violent sexual assaults.

The girl obtained a restraining order in opposition to Olds final 12 months and detailed her encounter with the actor, in keeping with courtroom paperwork. The Instances will not be figuring out her as a result of it doesn’t identify victims of alleged sexual crimes.

Within the request for the restraining order, she alleges that Olds filmed and photographed a nonconsensual sexual encounter together with her on Jan. 7, 2023.

She additionally alleged that two weeks later, on Jan. 19, 2023, Olds started to choke her throughout intercourse and he or she “requested [him] to cease.”

“I blacked out. I believe he slapped me [to] get up,” she stated within the courtroom submitting.

She stated she awoke to seek out Olds placing on a condom and making an attempt to “open my legs” and alleged that he stopped the assault solely after she vomited on him.

LAPD Det. Brent Hopkins stated that Olds sexually assaulted three ladies, together with the 41-year-old, in violent assaults in addition to two different ladies who reported much less violent sexual conduct. In every case, the assault on the victims was “very comparable” and it’s these similarities that bolster the allegations the sufferer made final 12 months.

“We heard the identical story many times,” Hopkins stated. “Mr. Olds began off charming, however then used brutal violence.”

“A few of these survivors suffered in silence for years earlier than discovering the power to talk up,” Hopkins stated.

Hopkins stated that as a result of there’s a such a substantial span between the primary two reported assaults in 2013 and the one final 12 months, investigators suspect there are extra victims. On the coronary heart of those crimes is a scarcity of consent.

“There was a time there wasn’t as a lot understanding about intercourse assault. … Submit #MeToo, there’s way more consciousness, particularly with the Danny Masterson and Harvey Weinstein case,” he stated. “Persons are extra conscious of what’s OK and what’s not and are extra prepared to talk up.”

Authorities say Olds, a New York native with screenwriting credit and quite a few performing components courting to the Nineteen Nineties, used his standing as a Yale-educated actor to entice the ladies, whom investigators stated he usually met by courting functions. Police say Olds lured the ladies right into a false sense of safety throughout their preliminary encounters earlier than turning sexually violent.

Primarily based on the LAPD investigation, the Los Angeles County district legal professional’s workplace filed seven felony assault costs in opposition to Olds final month. A warrant for his arrest was issued quickly after by a decide.

The fees embrace rape, rape of an unconscious individual, sodomy, assault with intent to commit rape and damage on a girlfriend or important different. Prosecutors say Olds raped one girl on March 15, 2013, and one other on Sept. 1 of that 12 months, in addition to a 3rd girl on Jan. 19, 2023.

Investigators are hoping to develop additional leads with search warrants for Olds’ varied social media and courting functions accounts. Hopkins stated the actor has lived in North Hollywood/Studio Metropolis for greater than twenty years however has labored everywhere in the nation on productions.