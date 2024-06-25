Actor and pro surfer Tamayo Perry killed in Hawaii shark attack

Tamayo Perry throughout a surf competitors at Teahupoo, Tahiti, French Polynesia. Perry died this week from accidents sustained throughout a shark assault. Steve Robertson / Getty Photographs

Skilled surfer and lifeguard Tamayo Perry died on Sunday after being attacked by a shark off the coast of Oahu.

Perry, who was additionally an actor and stuntman, was attacked within the early afternoon Sunday whereas browsing at Malaekahana Seashore on Oahu’s North Shore. He was 49.

Perry was dropped at shore by Jet Ski and pronounced useless on the scene, Honolulu Emergency Companies Division spokeswoman Shayne Enright introduced in a press convention.

“I ask to your kindness and your endurance as all of us simply attempt to get by this subsequent hour into these subsequent weeks and months,” Enright mentioned.

Kurt Lager, appearing chief of the ocean security division, described Perry as a world-class surfer and “a lifeguard cherished by all.”

“Tamayo’s persona was infectious,” Lager mentioned. “And as a lot as individuals cherished him, he cherished everybody else extra.”

Perry is survived by his spouse of greater than 20 years, Emilia Perry, with whom he ran a surf academy.

Following the information of his loss of life, tributes to the Hawaii-born Perry poured throughout social media.

Along with his experience within the water, Perry additionally made a mark in Hollywood, scoring roles within the “Pirates of the Caribbean” franchise and “Hawaii 5-O.”

Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi described Perry as a “legendary waterman” who grew up on the island.

Whereas shark assaults are nonetheless statistically uncommon, there was a rise in each shark assaults and human fatalities in 2023, in line with the College of Florida’s Worldwide Shark Assault File (ISAF).

The ISAF discovered that final yr, there have been 69 unprovoked bites worldwide, 10 of which resulted in loss of life.

The Nationwide Ocean Service says on its web site that solely a couple of dozen of greater than 300 species of sharks have been concerned in human assaults, normally when the shark is confused or curious.

One potential rationalization for the rise in shark assaults, researchers say, is local weather change.