Activist Artists Management Names Karly Brecher To Management Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Activist Artists Administration, a number one administration agency, has introduced the addition of Karly Brecher as an Artist Supervisor. Brecher relies out of Activist’s Los Angeles workplace, the place she works with The Fairly Reckless and different artists on the agency’s roster.

“Karly brings a decade of expertise and a confirmed observe file dealing with day-to-day duties and branding for an eclectic group of worldwide artists,” stated Activist Founding Accomplice Bernie Cahill. “We’re thrilled to welcome her to our music crew.”

Earlier than becoming a member of Activist, Brecher held positions at Scooter Braun Tasks/HYBE and Laffitte Administration Group. She has labored with a various roster of artists, together with Demi Lovato, Ariana Grande, Backstreet Boys, Usher and Chris Cornell.

Brecher was raised in New York and graduated from Syracuse College’s Bandier Program with a level in Recorded and Allied Leisure Industries and a minor in Advertising and marketing.

Activist Artists Administration is a full-service administration, built-in media and advisory agency with places of work in Los Angeles, New York, Nashville and Atlanta. Purchasers embrace Younger the Big, The Lumineers, Bobby Weir, Dwight Yoakam, Brittney Spencer and extra.