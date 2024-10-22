ACLU of Wisconsin Encourages Voters To Utilize In-Person Early Voting Options

The ACLU of Wisconsin reminded voters that in-person absentee voting begins tomorrow throughout the state in most areas and can proceed in municipalities till Sunday, November 3.

The group reminded voters they do not have to attend for Election Day to vote. They will discover early voting polling areas and hours for his or her space and ensure they bring about their ID. In addition they remind those who these not registered to vote can register on the polls throughout most early voting days; nevertheless, to vote on Saturday, November 2, or Sunday, November 3, an individual should already be registered to vote. Registration standing data could be discovered at MyVote.WI.gov.

New Early Voting Places

After months of advocacy from a coalition of group organizations defending voting rights, the Milwaukee Frequent Council unanimously authorised early voting areas at 6001 W. Capitol Drive and the College of Wisconsin–Milwaukee (UWM) and Milwaukee Space Technical School (MATC) campuses final yr.

The early voting location on the UWM Zelazo Middle (2419 E Kenwood Blvd.) is open this week beginning tomorrow till Friday, October 25, and Monday, October 28, till Thursday, October 31, from 9 a.m. to five p.m., with further hours on Saturday, October 26 and Sunday, October 27 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Friday, November 1 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

There may also be a polling location in Room S114 of the MATC S Constructing (700 W State St.) obtainable on weekdays from 10 a.m. to six p.m. Word that this location closes early on Saturdays at 2 p.m. and is closed on Sundays.

“We hope that the group will make the most of these new polling locations to solid their vote and make their voices heard,” mentioned Deputy Advocacy Director James Stein.