ACLU of Alabama holds food drive to encourage voter registration

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) – With simply sooner or later left to register to vote in Alabama, the American Civil Liberties Union partnered with native farmers to encourage individuals to register to vote.

“We notice there’s a whole lot of voter apathy throughout the state just because people simply must be supported for his or her fundamental requirements,” mentioned Kenya Shavers, voting rights coordinator for ACLU of Alabama.

The ACLU needs to ensure that not solely do individuals present up and present out on the polls, however that every one their wants are met and brought care of. That’s why as part of their venture MOVE, which stands for Making Our Voices Echo, the non-partisan program held a meals drive at Shady Grove Blueberry Patch in Tuskegee. Nevertheless, this meals drive was not like another.

“The ACLU is supporting us in the present day to make sure the residents have a possibility to get some contemporary meals,” mentioned Recent Greens Market co-founder Erica Washington. “All the pieces is best contemporary, and what we learn about medication, meals is medication, so if we need to be dwelling and effectively and vibrant, we want dwelling and vibrant meals.”

For Tuskegee idea biology pupil Michael Adedeji who moved right here from Nigeria simply two months in the past, seeing this, he says, was a lovely factor.

“Most all the things they’re giving is pure stuff that may additionally enhance our immune system to battle in opposition to ailments on this society, in order that makes it one thing I’m very glad to be right here to only see how issues are going,” Adedeji mentioned.

The very best half? All the pieces there from produce, to therapeutic massage remedy, to baked items and extra, was utterly free.

The ACLU encourages you to test your voter registration standing, and you are able to do so on the Alabama Secretary of State’s web site.

Copyright 2024 WSFA. All rights reserved.