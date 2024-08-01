AC Milan 1-0 Real Madrid, DIRECTV Soccer Champions Tour 2024: the match report

MATCH REPORT

The Rossoneri made a full of life begin and got here shut after simply 4 minutes: Chukwueze regained possession excessive up the pitch and examined Courtois with a left-footed effort. Three minutes later, Liberali discovered Nasti, who was additionally denied by the Belgian goalkeeper. After a promising spell for Actual, AC Milan went again on the assault within the twenty fourth minute, with Chukwueze curling simply off track. There wasn’t a lot goalmouth motion for the remainder of the half, though Díaz did threaten for Los Blancos on the 36-minute mark and Tomori unsuccessfully went for an acrobatic overhead kick from a free-kick in first-half stoppage time.

Coach Fonseca did not make any adjustments on the break and noticed his aspect take a Fifty fifth-minute lead: Tomori received again possession in midfield and located Liberali, who broke ahead and located Chukwueze for a left-footed near-post end. The scorer and help supplier then mixed once more a couple of minutes later, however Liberali could not hold his try down (59′). AC Milan stored on pushing, with a 63rd-minute header from Thiaw hanging the bar. Following the primary substitutions made by Fonseca, an impressed Chukwueze picked out Pulisic, who was thwarted by Lunin’s foot (73′). Actual nearly equalised within the 83rd minute, however Torriani rushed out to foil Álvaro Rodríguez. After a high quality burst ahead by Jiménez, a Eighty fifth-minute strike by Cuenca lacked precision. After three minutes of added time, AC Milan ran out 1-0 winners.