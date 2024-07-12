Abu Dhabi Announced As The Host City For International Jazz Day 2025

NEW YORK & PARIS (CelebrityAccess) — Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, has been introduced because the host metropolis for Worldwide Jazz Day 2025.

The announcement was made by Audrey Azoulay, the Director-Common of the United Nations Instructional, Scientific and Cultural Group (UNESCO) and UNESCO’s goodwill ambassador, jazz legend Herbie Hancock.

“Worldwide Jazz Day heads to Abu Dhabi in 2025, infusing new power and basking within the mélange of cultures. The celebration on this cosmopolitan metropolis will embody the facility of jazz to unite and enjoyment of our shared humanity,” said Audrey Azoulay, Director-Common of UNESCO

“Jazz is a language of unity and a beacon of hope that continues to encourage new generations of artists from all corners of the globe. In Abu Dhabi, a famend group of worldwide artists will be a part of us to share their musical imaginative and prescient, construct bridges by way of the facility of music, and create concord in our numerous world,” Hancock added.

Introduced in partnership with the Division of Tradition and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), Jazz Day in Abu Dhabi might be anchored by native traditions relfecting Arab and Emirati tradition.

Jazz Day festivities will embody a live performance, together with academic programmes and group outreach. Greater-education establishments like Berklee Abu Dhabi and New York College Abu Dhabi and different UAE-based universities may also open their doorways, providing workshops and masterclasses of their lecture halls, exhibition areas and auditoriums.

“We’re honored that Abu Dhabi has been chosen because the International Host for the 2025 version of Worldwide Jazz Day. This recognition underscores our metropolis’s thriving music scene and unwavering dedication to cultural variety and inventive excellence. As a UNESCO Artistic Metropolis of Music, Abu Dhabi has lengthy been a beacon of musical innovation, the place conventional Arabian melodies mix seamlessly with world genres, making a vibrant and distinctive cultural tapestry. Internet hosting Worldwide Jazz Day reaffirms our dedication to the humanities and gives a world stage to showcase our dynamic music scene. Our metropolis constantly celebrates and nurtures musical expertise from around the globe,” said HE Mohamed Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Division of Cutlure and Tourism, Abu Dhabi.