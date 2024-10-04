Abbott Elementary, It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia Set Crossover

Abbott Elementary is crossing paths with It’s At all times Sunny in Philadelphia. The artistic minds behind the 2 comedy collection are teaming up for a crossover episode.

Sunny star and creator Rob McElhenney confirmed the information in an Instagram submit and story on Thursday. He shared a photograph of himself with Sunny star Charlie Day and Abbott star and creator Quinta Brunson posing in what gave the impression to be the Warner Bros. lot the place Abbott movies. He captioned the picture merely: “Oh. Hey.”

In an IG story, McElhenney posted one other picture that additionally included Sunny star Danny DeVito together with Abbott stars Tyler James Williams and William Stanford Davis.

The information follows months of hypothesis that one thing was within the works involving each collection. In July at Comedian-Con, Brunson teased that Abbott could be that includes a crossover episode however provided little in the way in which of element other than saying it might air through the present’s fourth season, which premieres Oct. 9.

“We can be doing an fascinating crossover this season … however I’m not going to inform you with who or with what or the place or when or how,” Brunson stated on the time. “However it’s actually thrilling, and I believe it’ll change tv as we all know it.”

Abbott and Sunny are each a part of the Disney household: The previous airs on ABC, whereas the latter calls FX house. As well as, they’re each set in Philadelphia. Sunny additionally premiered its sixteenth season final summer time.

Each Sunny and Abbott had been represented ultimately month’s Emmy Awards. Married Sunny stars McElhenney and Kaitlin Olson offered on the present, the place Abbott Elementary was up for quite a few Emmys, together with greatest comedy collection.