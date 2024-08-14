Aaron Taylor-Johnson Is Out for Blood

Aaron Taylor-Johnson exhibits no mercy in a brand new trailer for Sony and Marvel‘s “Kraven the Hunter,” which tells the origin story of the “Spider-Man” villain.

The primary new footage launched from the movie in over a 12 months sees Taylor-Johnson’s Kraven kicking ass and taking names in varied grotesque methods, together with stabbing his adversaries within the neck, catching them in bear traps and pushing them by way of home windows. As Johnny Money’s “The Man Comes Round” performs, Taylor-Johnson transforms out of your common hitman into the fur-wearing baddie followers of “Spider-Man” know Kraven to be.

Within the movie, Kraven’s “complicated relationship along with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), begins him down a path of vengeance with brutal penalties, motivating him to change into not solely the best hunter on this planet, but additionally one in every of its most feared,” in accordance with its official synopsis.

Past Taylor-Johnson and Crowe, “Kraven the Hunter” additionally stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola and Christopher Abbott. “Margin Name” filmmaker J.C. Chandor directs the film from a narrative by Richard Wenk (“The Equalizer” movies) and a screenplay by Wenk, Artwork Marcum and Matt Holloway. Benjamin Wallfisch penned the movie’s rating. Producers embrace Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach and David Householter.

“Kraven the Hunter” is the newest installment in Sony’s universe of Marvel characters, which incorporates Spidey spinoffs “Venom,” “Morbius” and “Madame Net.” After its launch date was moved a number of instances, “Kraven the Hunter” is ready to premiere in theaters on Dec. 13 from Columbia Photos, a Sony firm.

Watch the newest trailer for “Kraven the Hunter” under.