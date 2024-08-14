Aaron Rodgers’ parents still fuming over past Olivia Munn interview

Six years after Olivia Munn provided her tackle ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers’ household feud, the feedback proceed to rub the Jets quarterback’s mother and father, Ed and Darla Rodgers, the unsuitable manner.

Munn, who dated the four-time NFL MVP for 3 years and was lengthy rumored to be some extent of competition throughout the Rodgers unit, addressed the “difficult” dynamics again in 2018 on SiriusXM’s Radio Andy — remarks patriarch Ed believes have been echoed to make a sure occasion “look good.”

“She simply made stuff as much as make herself look good,” Ed mentioned in former Publish columnist Ian O’Connor’s forthcoming ebook, “OUT OF THE DARKNESS: The Thriller of Aaron Rodgers,” out Aug. 20. “She mentioned the household was dysfunctional earlier than she met Aaron, which is bull. We have been going to all of his video games; we have been staying at his home. We had a terrific relationship. Nothing dangerous was occurring.”

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn, right here in 2016, dated for 3 years. WireImage

Aaron Rodgers along with his father, Ed Rodgers. Courtesy of Ed Rodgers

Throughout Munn’s dialog with Andy Cohen, which happened after the pair’s 2017 breakup, she mentioned Rodgers “hadn’t spoken to the mother and father and one brother for like eight months earlier than we began relationship.”

The actress, who’s now married to comic John Mulaney, with whom she shares a son, additionally instructed the quarterback have a candid dialog along with his family members.

“My final day on ‘The Newsroom,’ once I was filming the ‘The Newsroom,’ I spent the day in my trailer simply encouraging him to have an trustworthy dialog together with your mother and father,” Munn mentioned. “… That they had a very nice dialog after which they began popping out my first yr once I was in Inexperienced Bay in 2014.”

Though Ed and Darla visited Rodgers “earlier than an early-December house sport and loved a pleasing dialog with the actress” that yr, sources relayed to O’Connor that following a disastrous outing by the quarterback in Buffalo, “Munn known as Ed and Darla that night time and blindsided them with an offended rant about their plans to see Aaron once more when the Packers performed at Tampa Bay earlier than Christmas.”

Munn declined remark for O’Connor’s tome through a consultant.

Aaron Rodgers and Olivia Munn in 2014. Getty Photographs

Aaron Rodgers’ household dynamics are explored in “OUT OF THE DARKNESS: The Thriller of Aaron Rodgers.” Amazon

Rodgers, 40, is alleged to have stopped talking to his mother and father within the winter of 2014.

When Munn expanded on the Rodgers drama in the course of the 2018 interview, she mentioned, “I do imagine that household and fame and success might be actually difficult if their goals are linked to your success.”

“… They’re [Rodgers’ family] all into sports activities, they’re all in sports activities … Aaron is among the finest, if not the most effective quarterback to ever play the sport. Their work has a direct connection to what he does.

Aaron Rodgers is now getting ready for his second season with the Jets. Invoice Kostroun for New York Publish

The quarterback spent the primary 18 seasons of his NFL profession with the Packers. Invoice Kostroun for New York Publish

“On the finish of the day, there’s loads of problems. I don’t assume both aspect of the street is clear, however I do assume it’s not OK if you attempt to stand on somebody’s shoulders after which throw filth of their face, which is what I feel they did with him.”

Ed is a sports activities chiropractor, whereas Rodgers’ youthful brother, former Vanderbilt quarterback Jordan Rodgers, had a quick skilled soccer profession earlier than pivoting to TV, showing on “The Bachelorette” in 2016. He’s now an SEC analyst.

Darla doesn’t discover Munn’s evaluation correct.

“I can take into consideration showbiz households that, just like the Kardashians, climb throughout one another for fame and stuff like that. However that’s not our household. No one did that,” she mentioned.

Rodgers, now getting ready for his second season with the Jets, briefly linked along with his father final summer season at a Lake Tahoe golf course, the place they shared an emotional embrace.

He and the Jets will open the 2024 season in his native California towards the 49ers on Monday, Sept. 9.