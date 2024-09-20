Aaron Rodgers, Jets dominate Patriots

Aaron Rodgers left his dwelling area on his personal phrases Thursday evening — the primary time he’s completed in order the New York Jets’ quarterback.
In his second dwelling opener for the Jets, Rodgers had his finest recreation with the crew, main New York to a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots.
Rodgers’ dwelling debut with the Jets final season was restricted to solely 4 performs after he tore an Achilles. On Thursday, he accomplished 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.
Rodgers seemed snug after having thrown for underneath 200 yards in every of his first two begins this season. Not solely did he clear that benchmark towards the Patriots; he seemed extremely cellular solely slightly over a 12 months after tore the Achilles on the identical area. Rodgers routinely prolonged performs working outdoors the pocket, and he additionally scrambled for 18 yards.
Total, New York totally dominated New England. The Jets had 27 first downs to the Patriots’ 11. They outgained New England 400 yards to 139. They averaged 5.7 yards per play, in contrast with 2.9. Additionally they managed the ball for a whopping 40 minutes and 4 seconds of the sport.
Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 12-of-18 passing with 98 yards. Rookie Drake Maye got here in for aid on the crew’s final drive. He was 4-of-8 for 22 yards, additionally working for 12. The No. 3 total decide was nearly intercepted on his first move, and he was sacked twice, however he additionally led the crew into the crimson zone earlier than the clock expired.
The Patriots fell 1-2.
The Jets are 2-1 for the primary time since 2015, which can be the final 12 months they beat New England at dwelling.
Remaining: Jets 24, Patriots 3
It’s over. Drake Maye’s first drive within the NFL runs out the clock, and the Jets have a 24-3 win over the Patriots.
Aaron Rodgers seemed snug, throwing for 281 yards and two touchdowns. He moved round effectively, getting outdoors the pocket to seek out receivers and in addition scrambling for 18 yards.
The Pats fell to 1-2 with the loss.
Jets punt … Drake Maye goes to make his debut
Aaron Rodgers surprisingly got here again on the sphere, however the Jets’ drive ended after six performs.
Extra excitingly, Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye — the third total decide in April — is about to see his first NFL motion. Perhaps we are going to really keep in mind this recreation now.
Patriots punt once more!
Cease me when you’ve heard this earlier than — the Patriots punted. New England did handle a primary down on its most up-to-date drive. It nonetheless one way or the other solely went 8 yards.
Jets get three after fumble
After Rhamondre Stevenson coughed it up, the Jets took benefit and added three factors to their lead. New York is now up 24-3 with slightly over 10 minutes left within the fourth. Don’t count on we’ll see far more of Aaron Rodgers after this rating.
Patriots fumble!
Did the Patriots offense get going? Nope! Rhamondre Stevenson fumbled on the primary play of the drive and the Jets have the ball deep in New England territory.
Jets punt to start out the fourth
After working one play with a mile to go on third down, the Jets punted lower than a minute into the fourth quarter. Let’s see if the Patriots can lastly maintain some offense.
Jets main after three quarters
The Jets lead 21-3 after three quarters because the Patriots can’t get something going offensively.
It’s been a clear, snug re-home debut for Aaron Rodgers, who’s thrown for 250 yards and two touchdowns up to now.
Patriots get to Jets’ 23, one way or the other punt anyway
The Patriots had been seemingly in place to attain once more, solely to have a holding penalty and sack transfer them from the Jets’ 23-yard-line all the way in which again to the 45.
The Pats punted once more.
Jets 21, Patriots 3
One other lengthy Jets drive has resulted in a rating. An 11-play, 66-yard sojourn that took over seven minutes off the clock resulted in a Garrett Wilson two-yard rating — Wilson’s first receiving landing thrown by Aaron Rodgers.
Patriots punting once more to start out the third
New England goes three-and-out on its first drive of the second half. The Patriots didn’t even have the ball for 90 seconds.
Halftime: Jets 14, Patriots 3
The Jets are dominating a sleepy recreation up to now.
They’ve greater than double the time of possession than the Patriots, 252 whole yards in comparison with the Pats’ 40, 13 extra first downs, and are averaging almost triple the yards per play.
Aaron Rodgers has seemed good. He’s accomplished 15-of-20 passes for 170 yards and a landing.
Jets miss area objective earlier than halftime
Perhaps essentially the most thrilling play of this recreation up to now — the Jets missed a 45-yard area objective after a 12-play, 49-yard drive that took almost 4 minutes off the clock.
Patriots handle a area objective
The Patriots are lastly on the board. New England obtained into Jets territory largely because of a 34-yard move interference name, however then couldn’t get any additional down area. New York leads 14-3.
Jets 14, Patriots 0
The Jets are actually up two scores after a marathon 13-play, 91-yard drive that resulted in a Breece Corridor one-yard landing run.
Jets lead 7-0 after first quarter
The Allen Lazard landing is the one rating of the sport up to now.
The Patriots haven’t actually impressed on both aspect of the ball — not quite a bit happening offensively, and lacking tackles defensively. Penalties are hurting the Jets greater than anything.
Aaron Rodgers is 8-of-9 for 63 yards and one landing after the primary.
Patriots stall close to midfield
After selecting up their first first down, the Pats couldn’t do far more. Jacoby Brissett was sacked on Third-and-8, New England punted and the Jets will begin inside their very own 10.
Jets 7, Patriots 0
The Jets are on the board! Aaron Rodgers discovered Allen Lazard for a ten yards and a rating to cap an eight-play, 73-yard drive.
Patriots punt in a rush
The Patriots’ first drive wasn’t fairly. A move for no acquire. A one-yard run. After which a throwaway on third down. We’re taking a look at a defensive battle early.
Jets punt, however Aaron Rodgers seemed snug
The Jets’ first drive ended with a punt after a holding penalty and sack on back-to-back performs killed the momentum. Aaron Rodgers seemed spry, although. He scrambled for 5 yards for one first down. And on a number of events he moved out of the pocket to purchase time, flashing among the mobility from his youthful days.
The Patriots will take over after a touchback on the punt.
Aaron Rodgers ran for a primary down!
Virtually as if to show some extent, Aaron Rodgers ran for a primary down on the Jets’ first drive tonight. Each eye within the stadium is on Rodgers’ legs and the way they’ll maintain up on the turf in New Jersey. Thus far, Rodgers is wanting cellular after his Achilles lasted solely 4 performs final season.
Aaron Rodgers able to make his dwelling debut
Jets DE Will McDonald flashes in Week 2 win
New York defensive finish Will McDonald had a career-high three sacks within the Jets’ Week 2 win towards the Titans. He solely had three sacks in his first 16 video games as knowledgeable.
Head coach Robert Salah raved about his efficiency postgame.
“McDonald was unbelievable. He was unbelievable. Unbelievable… It felt like he was actually bringing energy to his recreation right now. I believed a few his sacks, or no less than one in every of them, he ran proper by that proper sort out… If he continues to develop that, he’ll be capable to try this to that man in his sleep.”
Jets rookie Braelon Allen prepared to interrupt out?
The rookie working again out of Wisconsin scored two touchdowns, together with the game-winning rating towards the Titans in Week 2. He additionally had a 12-yard landing reception within the second quarter.
At simply 20 years and 239 days, he grew to become the youngest participant to attain a landing within the Tremendous Bowl period.
He will not overtake famous person Breece Corridor for carries, however Allen has confirmed very succesful up to now of spelling Corridor when he wants to come back out.
Brian Hoyer says the largest key for Patriots is …
The previous NFL QB spoke with NBC Boston this week forward of the crew’s matchup with the Jets.
1. Ball safety
“I’m gonna stick to this. I do know it’s redundant,” Hoyer mentioned. “Ball safety, the Patriots have completed it in Week 1 and Week 2 and it’s saved them in each video games. Clearly, falling quick towards the Seahawks, however this all the time offers you a chance to win. And I do know lots of people are saying the Patriots have to power the ball down the sphere. It comes with a danger. You power the ball down the sphere, it turns into an interception, you give the opposite crew an opportunity at happening and scoring, particularly towards a harmful quarterback in Aaron Rodgers.
“So I do know they’re saying power the ball down the sphere, there’s a time and alternative to try this, however you don’t wish to power it. Ball safety is primary, as all the time.”
Jets’ Jermaine Johnson confirms torn ACL
The Jets defensive finish confirmed reviews that he tore his proper ACL and can be out for the rest of the season. A Professional Bowler final season, he suffered the damage in Week 2 towards the Titans.
Patriots’ offensive line in shambles
Enjoying on quick discover is rarely straightforward…doing it with an offensive line all coping with accidents is one other story.
All 5 starters appeared on Monday’s damage report: Heart David Andrews (hip), left sort out Vederian Lowe (knee), and guard Sidy Sow (ankle) had been all listed as non-participants. Proper sort out Mike Onwenu (wrist) and guard Layden Robinson (shoulder) had been each listed as restricted.
Not nice information for quarterback Jacoby Brissett.
Aaron Rodgers on Jets’ offense: ‘We’ve not put it collectively’
The Jets have scored three touchdowns in every of their first two video games, the primary time since 2021 they’ve completed that feat. However they rank twenty sixth within the NFL in yards per recreation (265.5) and have had seven three-and-outs out of 19 possessions up to now.
“We haven’t put it collectively,” Rodgers instructed reporters this week. “Now we have some instances in video games the place we’re transferring it fairly effectively. However we simply haven’t been constant sufficient within the passing recreation or the run recreation.”
Pats lose defensive captain for season
New England linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley is out for the season, in response to NFL Community, after he suffered a torn pec in Sunday’s loss to the Seahawks.
The 28-year-old had 12 tackles and 0.5 sacks by the 2 video games this season. He’s a four-time captain and in his seventh season with New England.
Jets ended Invoice Belichick’s profession on a loss
The final time these two franchises met? Future Corridor of Famer Invoice Belichick’s remaining recreation as New England head coach. In that matchup, Week 18 in 2024, the Jets gained 17-3 of their first win within the matchup since 2015.
Thursday’s recreation will mark the primary recreation between these two groups that doesn’t contain Belichick since 1995.