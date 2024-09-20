Aaron Rodgers, Jets dominate Patriots

Aaron Rodgers left his dwelling area on his personal phrases Thursday evening — the primary time he’s completed in order the New York Jets’ quarterback.

In his second dwelling opener for the Jets, Rodgers had his finest recreation with the crew, main New York to a 24-3 win over the New England Patriots.

Rodgers’ dwelling debut with the Jets final season was restricted to solely 4 performs after he tore an Achilles. On Thursday, he accomplished 27 of 35 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

Rodgers seemed snug after having thrown for underneath 200 yards in every of his first two begins this season. Not solely did he clear that benchmark towards the Patriots; he seemed extremely cellular solely slightly over a 12 months after tore the Achilles on the identical area. Rodgers routinely prolonged performs working outdoors the pocket, and he additionally scrambled for 18 yards.

Total, New York totally dominated New England. The Jets had 27 first downs to the Patriots’ 11. They outgained New England 400 yards to 139. They averaged 5.7 yards per play, in contrast with 2.9. Additionally they managed the ball for a whopping 40 minutes and 4 seconds of the sport.

Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett was 12-of-18 passing with 98 yards. Rookie Drake Maye got here in for aid on the crew’s final drive. He was 4-of-8 for 22 yards, additionally working for 12. The No. 3 total decide was nearly intercepted on his first move, and he was sacked twice, however he additionally led the crew into the crimson zone earlier than the clock expired.

The Patriots fell 1-2.

The Jets are 2-1 for the primary time since 2015, which can be the final 12 months they beat New England at dwelling.