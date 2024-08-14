Aaron Rodgers Defends Olivia Munn in Family Feud: New Book

Aaron Rodgers has claimed that his former girlfriend Olivia Munn was to not blame for the household feud that meant he didn’t discuss to his mother and father for practically a decade, based on an upcoming ebook.

Ian O’Connor, creator of OUT OF THE DARKNESS: The Thriller of Aaron Rodgers, says the legendary quarterback informed him the household’s points are deeper rooted and he or she “has nothing to do with all of the years earlier than.”

He writes that Rodgers stopped speaking to his mother and father Ed and Darla in 2014 when he was residing in Inexperienced Bay with Munn.

After the go to, claims O’Connor, Rodgers posted a career-worst sport in opposition to Buffalo and Munn allegedly known as his mother and father and “blindsided them with an indignant rant about their plans to see Aaron once more” when the Inexperienced Bay Packers performed Tampa earlier than Christmas that 12 months.

In excerpts from the ebook revealed within the New York Submit, O’Connor writes: “The actress made it clear that she didn’t need her boyfriend’s mother and father assembly them or attending the sport. Ed and Darla defined that that they had been attending Aaron’s video games since he was a child and didn’t want her permission to proceed doing so.”

Munn reportedly declined to remark for the ebook, whereas Rodgers’ mother and father denied any data of what might have led to the ultimatum.

“The one factor I mentioned was, ‘You haven’t been on the scene very lengthy. You’re simply his girlfriend. We’re his mother and father,’ ” Ed informed O’Connor.

In response to the ebook, Rodgers later despatched his relations an e mail that learn: “Don’t assault the girl I like.”

O’Connor writes: “It actually was not honest to solely blame Munn—or, maybe, accountable her in any respect—for private choices made by her boyfriend… He was his personal man, and no one was forcing him to do something. Rodgers by no means wanted a lot assist in figuring out when to finish a relationship.”

The ebook means that Rodgers’ mom “didn’t recognize” Munn joking concerning the couple’s intercourse life in an interview. His father additionally reportedly refutes Munn’s later declare that she tried to assist the athlete “construct a bridge” again to his mother and father.

The connection between The Newsroom actress and the quarterback led to 2017 however, the ebook claims, his household and mates nonetheless noticed her as a “main trigger” of the feud even when Rodgers himself didn’t.

Munn is now married to comedian John Mulaney they usually have a two-year-old son.

Rodgers’ mother and father say within the ebook that they’re hopeful of a reconciliation, particularly after father and son hugged on a Lake Tahoe golf course final summer season earlier than Rodgers’ first Jets coaching camp.

“It’s positively attainable,” mentioned Rodgers, experiences O’Connor.