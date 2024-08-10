Aaron Lewis Joins Pandora’s Billion Streams Club

PELHAM, TN (CelebrityAccess) — Nation star Aaron Lewis was offered with the Pandora Billionaires Plaque throughout a sold-out August 2nd present at The Caverns in Pelham, Tennessee.

Lewis’ publicist stunned him with the plague on his tour bus, recognizing his achievement of producing greater than 1 billion streams on the music streaming platform Pandora.

Because of this, his music will now be featured on Pandora’s Nation Billionaires station.

Lewis, who additionally serves because the frontman of the band Staind, has launched a profitable second profession as a solo nation artist.

He’s at present on the highway together with his 2024 American Patriot Tour with greater than 30 reveals scheduled via the rest of 2024.