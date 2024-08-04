Aaron Judge homers again, earns a unique intentional walk in Yankees' win against Toronto

NEW YORK – Having an MVP season, Aaron Decide’s energy proved too poisonous for Blue Jays supervisor John Schneider on Saturday afternoon.

After blasting his MLB-leading 41st house run within the first inning at Yankee Stadium, Decide was deliberately walked his subsequent time up.

And that was a novel free cross, coming with two out, no person on, and the Yanks forward 4-1 towards veteran starter Jose Berrios within the second inning.

“We noticed it just a little bit in ‘22, possibly,’’ stated supervisor Aaron Boone, referencing Decide’s AL record-setting 62-homer season after the Yankees secured Saturday’s 8-3 win.

