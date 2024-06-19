Aaron Judge exits after hit by pitch on hand

Choose’s damage scare got here on the identical day Anthony Rizzo was positioned on the injured listing with a fractured proper forearm, suffered throughout a collision working by way of at first base in the course of the Yankees’ sequence finale in opposition to the Pink Sox on Sunday, which can maintain him out for about two months. It additionally got here simply two days after Dodgers famous person Mookie Betts fractured his left hand on a virtually an identical hit by pitch. Betts is now dealing with a six- to eight-week absence.