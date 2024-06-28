Aaron Carter’s Twin Sister Angel Carter Prepared for His Death

Aaron Carter‘s twin sister, Angel Carter, just lately opened up about her brother’s struggles and the way she ready for his demise years earlier than it occurred.

Angel stopped by Taylor Lautner and spouse Taylor Dome’s podcast The Squeeze, the place she bought candid about Aaron’s demise in 2022 and the household dynamics that doubtless performed a component in it. Of the 5 Carter siblings, Angel and Backstreet Boys’ Nick Carter are the one ones who’re nonetheless alive. When their first sibling, Leslie, died, Angel defined that she was fully blindsided by it.

“I didn’t see that one coming. When she died, I used to be already in remedy getting ready for Aaron’s demise. I assumed he was going to die,” she stated on the podcast. “I feared it my complete 20s. I knew this present day was going to return, and I believe he knew it too ’trigger he couldn’t get out of it.”

Angel shared that she tried to indicate Aaron robust love and be trustworthy with him about his psychological well being and habit struggles, however she stated that he didn’t wish to hear it from her: “He wanted his dad and mom to step up.”

When his dad and mom, Jane and Robert Carter, bought divorced in 2004, Angel revealed that she thought Aaron felt liable for their cut up as a result of he noticed what his fame and cash did to them and their relationship, and the greed it prompted.

“As a child, he thought it was his fault, and he carried that with him all through his complete life,” she stated. “He thought that the success destroyed the household, and it wasn’t his duty to hold all that weight. … He had his innocence stripped away from him, and he would typically be out on these lengthy excursions year-round, gone, simply wanting to return dwelling.”

As a substitute of encouraging him to return dwelling, his dad and mom would push him to complete the tour and promise they’d purchase him a ship or one thing else (together with his cash) when he bought again, Angel defined. “He simply needed to be dwelling,” she added. “He simply needed to be a child. He needed to make buddies and go play outdoors. His innocence was not protected.”

Aaron’s legacy following years of psychological well being struggles and the allegations of sexual assault in opposition to Nick have been just lately explored in Investigation Discovery’s Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter.