A2IM Heads To Australia For Indie-Con 2025

ADELAIDE, South Australia (CelebrityAccess) – The American Affiliation of Unbiased Music, Inc. (A2IM) introduced its debut worldwide occasion, A2IM Indie Week Australian Version.

Set to be held through the AIR (Australian Unbiased Report Labels Affiliation) annual 2025 Indie-Con convention in Adelaide in 2025, the occasion will convey A2IM’s Indie Week programming to Australia for the primary time.

“We thank all our sponsors and are particularly grateful to the South Australian Authorities via its Music Improvement Workplace for his or her continued help. It will allow us to host the world’s largest unbiased music convention, Indie Week as a part of AIR’s occasions and increase our capacity to facilitate international connections,” said AIR CEO, Maria Amato.

“We’re honored and excited to convey A2IM Indie Week’s first-ever worldwide occasion to Adelaide. A2IM extends our heartfelt due to AIR and The South Australian Authorities via its Music Improvement workplace for this unbelievable alternative. This occasion guarantees to be a worldwide hub for unbiased music, fostering a dynamic neighborhood of business leaders and sharing future-shaping concepts that may propel music ahead,” added Lisa Hresko, A2IM, Basic Supervisor.

Together with their Australian plans, A2IM introduced that Indie Week 2025 will make its return to the Intercontinental Instances Sq. in New York Metropolis, with the Libera Awards serving because the kick-off to the occasion on June ninth.