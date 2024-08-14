A Viral Image Appears to Show Virulently Anti-LGBTQ+ VP Candidate JD Vance in Drag

Vance has but to touch upon the picture, however the Trump marketing campaign is actually conscious of it, given how quickly it unfold on social media and within the press over the weekend. The Each day Beast reported {that a} Vance spokesperson “didn’t deny the picture’s authenticity … and didn’t provide any additional remark” when approached with questions in regards to the picture.

Afterward Monday, Bernstein dropped a second picture, additionally allegedly displaying Vance in drag, however this time placing a dramatic pose.

Instagram content material This content material will also be considered on the positioning it originates from.

Vance, who in 2012 had not but taken a far rightward political flip, has since gone on to espouse anti-LGBTQ+ politics as Them has beforehand reported. The Ohio senator opposed the 2022 Respect for Marriage Act, which codified same-sex marriage because the regulation of the land, and launched laws that will have banned gender-affirming look after trans youth at a federal degree. He has additionally endorsed the notion that the existence of queer and trans individuals in public life is inherently predatory, writing on Twitter, now X, in 2022: “I’ll cease calling individuals ‘groomers’ after they cease freaking out about payments that forestall the sexualization of my kids.”

That remark was an obvious reference to laws banning drag reveals from happening within the presence of minors — a pattern that started in 2022 and accelerated in subsequent years. The irony that Vance could have been written it fewer than 10 years after dressing in drag himself is quickly obvious — however what issues most are his political guarantees. The official 2024 Republican Occasion Platform consists of guarantees to “cease taxpayer-funded faculties from selling gender transition” together with a reversal of the Biden administration’s trans-inclusive Title IX steerage.

“Republicans Will Finish Left-Wing Gender Madness,” the doc guarantees. The decision, as standard, seems to be coming from inside the home.

