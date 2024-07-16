A Trump-owned company sells $299 sneakers with an image of his bloodied face after rally shooting

MILWAUKEE (AP) — An organization is now promoting $299 sneakers displaying a picture of Donald Trump with streaks of blood on his cheek and pumping his fist within the air after he was the goal of an assassination try in Pennsylvania.

The white excessive tops are being offered as “FIGHT FIGHT FIGHT Excessive-Tops” for $299 on an internet site that sells Trump-branded sneakers that’s run by CIC Ventures LLC, an organization that Trump reported proudly owning in his 2023 monetary disclosure. The corporate says the brand new sneakers are restricted version with solely 5,000 pairs obtainable and estimated to ship in September or October. It additionally mentioned 10 pairs will probably be randomly autographed.

“These restricted version high-tops, that includes Trump’s iconic picture together with his fist raised, honor his unwavering willpower and bravado,” it says. “With solely 5,000 pairs obtainable, every one is a real collector’s merchandise. Present your help and patriotic satisfaction with these unique sneakers, capturing a defining second in historical past.”

CIC Ventures is identical firm that debuted “By no means Give up Excessive-Tops,” shiny gold sneakers with an American flag element on the again, for $399.

The sale is one other signal the previous president’s allies intend to capitalize on how Trump reacted after the taking pictures at a Saturday rally in Butler, Pennsylvania. Trump bought again to his toes and pumped his fist towards the group, mouthing “combat, combat.”

On Monday, Trump bought a hero’s welcome on the Republican Nationwide Conference’s opening evening, showing visibly emotional with a bandage over his proper ear as musician Lee Greenwood sang “God Bless the USA.”

Supporters are hoping these moments assist him pave his path straight again to the White Home as he challenges Democratic President Joe Biden’s reelection. Biden has been to making an attempt to reassure his personal get together that he’s able to serving one other 4 years, however there are worries and calls to appoint one other candidate after his debate efficiency final month.

Earlier this yr, Trump made an uncommon cease at “Sneaker Con” to introduce the shiny gold excessive tops.

CIC Ventures’ web site says it’s not political and has no connection to a political marketing campaign, although Trump marketing campaign officers have promoted it in on-line posts.