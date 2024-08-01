A record soccer crowd sees Liverpool win exhibition at the Linc

Premier League giants Liverpool and Arsenal confronted off in a 2-1 win for Liverpool on Wednesday evening in entrance of a packed crowd of 69,879 at Philly’s Lincoln Monetary Stadium, a sellout and a report soccer turnout for the venue.

The match, a part of a three-game Rivals in Crimson USA 2024 Tour that additionally included Manchester United, drew followers of England’s prime soccer league to South Philly.

(Ali Mohsen/Billy Penn)

Joe DeVito and his household of Arsenal followers got here from Middletown, N.J., for the sport. They had been additionally finally yr’s weekend of Premier League exhibition video games, which hosted over 105,000 followers for 3 matches over two days. The Gunners weren’t concerned that weekend, so this yr was further particular.

“It’s an excellent expertise, lots of people right here,” DeVito mentioned. “I feel there’s much more individuals right here than there was final yr for the doubleheader.”

