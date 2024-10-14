A record-setting teen climber returns home to Nepal to a hero’s welcome

KATHMANDU, Nepal (AP) — A Sherpa teenager who grew to become the youngest individual to scale all of the world’s 14 highest peaks returned house to Nepal on Monday to a hero’s welcome.

Nima Rinji Sherpa, 18, reached the 8,027-meter (26,335-foot) summit of Mount Shishapangma in China final week, finishing his mission to climb the world’s peaks which might be greater than 8,000 meters (26,247 toes) excessive. He broke a earlier document by one other Sherpa, who was 30 years outdated on the time.

Nepal’s Tourism Minister Badri Prasad Pandey, together with members of the climbing group, fellow Sherpas and supporters, lined up exterior Tribhuvan Worldwide Airport in Kathmandu to supply flowers and scarfs to Nima Rinji.

“I’m very blissful and I need to say thanks a lot everybody. It was a troublesome mission however lastly I used to be ready to achieve success,” Nima Rinji instructed reporters.

Nepalese mountaineer Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest individual to scale all of the world’s 14 highest peaks, waves Nepalese flag as his arrives at Tribhuvan Worldwide Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Picture/Niranjan Shrestha)

Family and friends of Nepalese mountaineers, together with Nima Rinji Sherpa, the youngest individual to scale all of the world’s 14 highest peaks, collect at Tribhuvan Worldwide Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Picture/Niranjan Shrestha)

He comes from a well known household within the Sherpa mountaineering group. His father and two uncles run the Seven Summits Treks in Nepal, which has grow to be a number one firm serving purchasers in Nepal, China and Pakistan.

Well-known for his or her expertise on the world’s highest peaks, Sherpas had been as soon as relegated to assist workers however now are rising out of the shadows of their Western friends. A number of mountaineering information have been achieved by Sherpa climbers.

After his newest and closing climb on Wednesday, Nima Rinji wrote on his Instagram account that it was “a tribute to each Sherpa who has ever dared to dream past the normal boundaries set for them.”

“Mountaineering is greater than labor; it’s a testomony to our power, resilience, and keenness,” he wrote, including that he wished to indicate that the youthful technology of Sherpas can rise above the stereotype of being solely assist climbers and embrace their potential.

“We’re not simply guides; we’re trailblazers. Let this be a name to each Sherpa to see the dignity in our work, the ability in our heritage, and the limitless potentialities in our future,” he stated.