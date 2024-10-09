A rare comet brightens the night skies in October

NEW YORK (AP) — Put together to identify a uncommon, brilliant comet.

The house rock is slinging towards Earth from the outer reaches of the photo voltaic system and can make its closest move on Saturday. It ought to be seen via the top of October, clear skies allowing.

Comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas ought to be brilliant sufficient to see with the bare eye, however binoculars and telescopes will give a greater view.

“It’ll be this fuzzy circle with a protracted tail stretching away from it,” stated Sally Brummel, planetarium supervisor on the Bell Museum in Minnesota.

What’s a comet?

Comets are frozen leftovers from the photo voltaic system’s formation billions of years in the past. They warmth up as they swing towards the solar, releasing their attribute streaming tails.

In 2023, a inexperienced comet that final visited Earth 50,000 years in the past zoomed by the planet once more. Different notable flybys included Neowise in 2020, and Hale-Bopp and Hyakutake within the mid to late Nineteen Nineties.

The place did comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas come from?

The comet, additionally designated C/2023 A3, was found final yr and is called for the observatories in China and South Africa that spied it.

It got here from what’s referred to as the Oort Cloud nicely past Pluto. After making its closest method about 44 million miles (71 million kilometers) of Earth, it gained’t return for an additional 80,000 years — assuming it survives the journey.

A number of comets are found yearly, however many dissipate close to the solar or linger too far-off to be seen with out particular tools, in response to Larry Denneau, a lead researcher with the Atlas telescope that helped uncover the comet.

How one can view the comet

These hoping to identify comet Tsuchinshan-Atlas ought to enterprise exterior about an hour after sundown on a transparent evening and look to the west.

The comet ought to be seen from each the northern and southern hemispheres.

___

