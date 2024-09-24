A new ‘Gladiator 2’ trailer just dropped — and I’m convinced this could be the movie of the year

Whereas I have been excited because it landed, the primary “Gladiator 2” trailer did not fairly set my coronary heart on hearth (“No Church In The Wild”… actually?) the way in which I needed it to, and I have been making an attempt to rein in my expectations ever so barely. However very similar to the setting, that opinion’s historical historical past.

A brand new “Gladiator 2” trailer dropped earlier right this moment (August 23), and after watching it on repeat, I am completely satisfied this sequel’s going to be one of many greatest films of the 12 months.

Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Film) – Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott – YouTube Watch On

The primary factor that is acquired me so hyped is the truth that this trailer put a stronger emphasis on the varied forces vying for energy this outing. The primary trailer was seemingly extra excited about promoting us on the uncooked spectacle of a “Gladiator” sequel — which, to be clear, I am so on board for — however this new one was extra excited about establishing the transferring elements of this explicit story.

Ordinarily, I am not tremendous fond of getting as a lot spelled out for me, however with a “Gladiator” sequel, it simply feels proper to have the stakes set out somewhat clearer. A lot of what made the unique so compelling, for me, was the feelings behind all of the brawling; they livened up all the sector fight. Having those self same stakes simply laid out somewhat clearer has me prepared and prepared to be swept up in all of the drama.

So far as massive reveals we go, we solely acquired one main new reveal, and it is solely affirmation of what so many people had already guessed: Lucius is certainly Maximus Decimus Meridius’ (Russell Crowe) son. In any other case, we’re handled principally to extra hints at explicit characters’ motivations, and much more scenes that set up the “Gladiator” sequel’s grand scale. Above all else, it makes Paul Mescal appear to be a improbable lead.

Not solely does the brand new footage show Lucius is much more of an extremely succesful brawler (the sound of the punch he throws in hand-to-hand fight!), however he additionally appears to be like like he has the presence and goal to function a becoming successor to Crowe’s authentic efficiency.

On the power of every thing we have seen thus far, I am completely satisfied that Ridley Scott’s newest effort might find yourself being one of many film highlights of the 12 months, and I can not wait to see “Gladiator 2” on the most important display screen potential. And if you cannot, both, we have not acquired to attend all that for much longer; “Gladiator 2” hits theaters on November 22, 2024 (November 15 exterior of the U.S.).

