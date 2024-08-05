A muted season-ender : NPR

toggle caption Ollie Upton/HBO

This can be a recap of the latest episode of HBO’s Home of the Dragon. It comprises spoilers. That’s what a recap is.

Credit! And a reasonably sizable quantity of thread is newly dedicated to the Pink Sowing – final week’s dragonrider recruitment drive. (Pink Stitching joke goes right here.)

On behalf of Workforce Inexperienced, Tyland Lannister meets with representatives of the Triarchy (sing together with me: the Free Cities of Myr, Lys and Tyrosh, which lie on, or simply off, the continent of Essos throughout the Slender Sea). They comply with give him an armada of 100 warships to interrupt Rhaenyra’s blockade of the bay in trade for management of the Stepstones – the identical place they fought Daemon and Corlys for management over, again in season one. However they are going to solely achieve this if Tyland can finest their admiral, Sharako Lohar, in a mud battle. Excessive stakes diplomacy meets Stripes.

On an overlook above the city of Sharp Level, Aemond regards its burning ruins, which he’s simply had Vhagar flick her Bic at. Sharp Level lies on the tip of a peninsula sticking up into Blackwater Bay, not too removed from the islands of Driftmark and Dragonstone. Which is necessary, as a result of, as predicted, Aemond didn’t deal properly with getting chased away by Rhaenyra’s new dragons final week and has instantly taken it out on the closest factor he might, which on this case is your complete populace of the Westerosi equal of Provincetown. Aemond seems to be upon his handiwork with smug satisfaction, though in equity that’s type of simply his face.

Larys, whose official title is Grasp of Whisperers however might simply be Man Who Can Learn The Writing on the Rattling Wall or Dude Whose Like Complete Gig is Figuring out Which Means the Wind’s Blowing, tells a bedridden King Aegon that they should go away King’s Touchdown yesterday. There’s a enjoyable little bit of forwards and backwards between them, as Larys tries to promote Aegon on operating away to Essos and ready all of it out, solely to at some point return in glory. However Aegon, all the time a creature of carnal appetites, can’t see previous the injury that’s been carried out to his physique, which he describes in such element it’ll put you off sausage breakfast sandwiches for every week.

toggle caption Liam Daniel/HBO

Let’s test in on Rhaena for an replace: Desperately searching for dragon. Nonetheless. Once more. Some extra.

On Dragonstone, Jacaerys occurs upon Ulf and Hugh. Ulf behaves just like the Shakesperian comedian character he’s written to be, and will get a bit overfamiliar with the Prince, lumping himself in with him overtheir shared capacity to experience dragons and have brown hair. Hugh, who’s used to being seemed down upon by royals, makes an attempt to easy issues over.

We’re all born bare; the remaining is dragon

Over on Driftmark, Rhaenyra asks Corlys for any intel on Addam, however he’s not forthcoming. “I’ve had little to do with him,” he says, talking honestly. We get a useful new dragoncount, if you have to replace your Dance of the Dragons Scorecard. Rhaenyra’s obtained six. Aemond has solely Vhagar, and two others: The dragon Tessarion, belonging to the oft-mentioned-but-not-yet-seen Daeron Targaryen off in Oldtown, on the opposite facet of the continent. However Tessarion could be very younger and untested. There’s additionally Dreamfyre – she’s fierce, and virtually 100 years outdated. However she belongs to Queen Helaena, who doesn’t experience her typically.

Rhaenyra makes some noises about hoping her dragon benefit will act as a deterrent, so she received’t need to go to battle. Nonetheless, she says this. After every part that’s occurred, in case you can imagine it. As a result of I’m not sure I can.

Over at Harrenhal, the Riverlords armies are mustering, and Daemon is doing a West(eros) Wing walk-and-talk with Ser Alfred Broome. You bear in mind him – he was the pouty jamoke on Rhaenyra’s Small Council who was all the time second-guessing her, so she despatched him off to test in on Daemon.

Within the weirwood courtyard, Ser Alfred tells Daemon that he has the assist he must overthrow Rhaenyra and declare himself king. Which, in case you haven’t been following SIX! EPISODES! value of frustratingly repetitive dream-visions, is one thing that Daemon desires. Or does he? Daemon’s response is unreadable. This entire trade was witnessed, Polonius-behind-the-arras-like, by a lurking Ser Simon Robust.

toggle caption Theo Whiteman/HBO

Alicent has returned from final week’s aimless (pointless?) touch-grass walkabout to speak soothingly and motherly to Helaena. Simply then, Aemond swoops in to demand Helaena mount up Dreamfyre and head to the entrance. Alicent makes an attempt to disgrace him for turning Sharp Level into Smoky Stub in a match of pique. She tells him they’re higher than that, although I’d be shocked if she nonetheless manages to imagine it.

toggle caption Theo Whiteman/HBO

On the street from King’s Touchdown to Harrenhal, Criston Cole is even mopier and moonier than baseline. He’s instructed Ser Gwayne that he’s slept along with his sister the Queen, and Gwayne’s anger causes Criston to wax faux-poetic about honor and want and dragons. “We march in the direction of our annihilation,” he says. And tens of millions of TV viewers whisper “Out of your mouth…” in unison.

On Dragonstone, Rhaenyra hosts a cocktail party for her dragonriders, each outdated (Jacaerys and Baela) and new (Addam, Hugh and Ulf). Ulf has the desk manners of the Steward of Gondor. She informs them that they are going to assault the Inexperienced strongholds of Oldtown (seat of Home Hightower) and Lannisport (seat of Home Lannister) in two days’ time.

However simply as Ulf is ramming nonetheless one other squab down his gullet, a raven from our treasured, treasured jewel Ser Simon Robust informs Rhaenyra that Daemon may be turning on her.

toggle caption Ollie Upton/HBO

Daemon come and me wanna go house

At Harrenhal, Daemon follows Alys Rivers to the godswood, the place he locations his hand on a weirwood tree, which proceeds to weep sap throughout him. He will get a sequence of visions very like what ol’ Bran McGuffin Stark used to get on Recreation of Thones. Greensight, it’s referred to as, if you have to test the wiki.

The visions are acquainted to GoT watchers: The three-eyed raven, the crimson comet, Daenerys and her three dragons, the White Walkers. However there’s a brand new bit: Rhaenyra, sitting on the Iron Throne. Queen Helaena, who as we all know is given to prophetic visions herself, is right here, too. She tells him that it’s all only a story, and he’s solely part of it. Which: Technique to go meta, woman! And likewise, that’s a harmful factor to inform somebody who’s bringing as a lot delusional Principal Character vitality as Daemon is. “You understand what you need to do,” she tells him.

On the Pink Maintain, Aemond as soon as once more tries to persuade Helaena to mount up. She refuses, and tells him that she noticed him flip Aegon right into a charcoal briquette over Rook’s Relaxation. He denies it, however she goes on – Aegon shall be king once more, on a picket throne, whereas Aemond shall be lifeless – misplaced within the God’s Eye (the mysterious lake on which Harrenhal sits). He takes this about in addition to you’d think about, which isn’t very properly in any respect.

toggle caption Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhaenyra and Addam fly to Harrenhal. Rhaenyra lands, however Addam stays on Seasmoke and simply form of circles the block like he’s in search of parking. Ser Simon Robust greets her and leads her inside, the place the armies are gathered. Daemon approaches her, and the present does little bit of faffing round, attempting to maintain us in suspense over what he’ll do. Finally, he bends the knee, however not earlier than telling her, in re: The Prophecy of The Prince Who Was Promised, Lady, I get it now.

Everybody kneels, even that grumpiest of Gus-es, Ser Alfred Broome.

In what I dearly hope is our closing scene on the Driftmark docks set, Alyn lastly confronts Corlys about abandoning him, his brother and their mom. It’s a well-written, well-delivered monologue that neatly articulates that Alyn desires nothing to do with any noble favors that Corlys would possibly bestow out of a way of guilt. Corlys seems to be chastened, or at the least unhappy, which is sensible for a man who’s misplaced a son, a daughter and a spouse.

toggle caption Ollie Upton/HBO

Rhaena: Nonetheless trying. Spots a dragon within the distance, sure, however: Nonetheless trying, trying nonetheless.

Rhaenyra is again on Dragonstone, watching Ulf and Hugh LARP-ing The way to Prepare Your Dragon.

She frets to Mysaria about what she shall be unleashing when the dragons go to battle, which is the one observe that her character has been hammering away in any respect season lengthy. Might have sworn she was carried out with all this hand-wringing after her wildly unbelievable meet up with Alicent earlier within the season, or else what was all that for?

Alicent, her intention is true

Talking of! Guess who’s come knock-knock-knocking on Dragonstone’s door! Why, it’s Alicent, in fact! As a result of the present has constructed itself across the characters of Alicent and Rhaenyra, it has to maintain discovering excuses for them to get collectively, no matter any minor distractions like, for instance, actuality. And logic. And storytelling.

“Why are you right here?” asks Rhaenyra, not as soon as however twice, as a result of Alicent spends a variety of time whingeing about her lifetime of obligation, her want to be free. The upshot of all of it is that this: She tells Rhaenyra that Aemond is taking Vhagar to Harrenhal to assault Daemon, which can go away King’s Touchdown undefended. Rhaenyra can seize King’s Touchdown in three days’ time: Alicent and Helaena will order the troopers to face down, and throw the gates of the town open to her so Rhaenyra can take the throne.

She makes an attempt to wheedle a promise out of Rhaenyra to spare Aegon’s life, however Rhaenyra is having none of it. Atta woman.

All that’s lacking is a few hair-metal on the soundtrack

We get a “Dragonriders Suiting Up” montage straight out of a Schwarzenegger film – tight photographs of jerkins and greaves and pauldrons and whatnot.

We see the Hightower military on the march, as Tessarion(!) flies overhead. He’s being ridden by Daeron, one assumes, although they haven’t forged an actor for that position but, so for now we get a teeny CGI rider. Workforce Inexperienced One standing by.

We see the Stark military marching throughout the Twins. (Keep in mind the season premiere? When Cregan Stark pledged a handful of graybeards to Jacaerys? Nicely, they’re right here now, and people beards are very, very grey certainly.) (They are saying a military travels on its abdomen – this one travels on its orthopedic inserts.) Workforce Inexperienced Two standing by.

We see the Lannister military, of their fancy golden armor, nearing Harrenhal. Workforce Inexperienced Three standing by.

We see Tyland Lannister and Sharako Lohar’s fleet crusing towards Rhaenyra’s blockade. Workforce Inexperienced 4 standing by.

We see Aegon and Larys sneaking out of King’s Touchdown in a raven wagon. (Look, I don’t know what you name it. It’s a wagon, and it’s crammed with ravens.) Workforce Inexperienced 5, ducking out.

We additionally see Daemon stepping out of Harrenhal and surveying his troops. Workforce Black One, standing by.

Corlys and Alyn sail out to their fleet’s newly rechristened flagship, The Queen Who By no means Was. Workforce Black Two, standing by.

Interspersed with all that, a fast shot of Otto Hightower, waking up in what seems to be to be a jail cell?

And, sure, lastly, Rhaena. Discovering her dragon. What a twist. By no means noticed it coming. I’m certain you had been all on tenterhooks.

Parting Ideas