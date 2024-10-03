A moose was rescued from a swimming pool in New Hampshire

BEDFORD, N.H. (AP) — Police and firefighters in New Hampshire responded to an uncommon name Thursday morning — a moose was trapped in a yard swimming pool.

A video shot by police reveals rescuers eradicating a pool overlaying after arriving on the house at about 8:45 a.m. to disclose the grownup moose standing within the water.

After the quilt was eliminated, the moose strolled out of the shallow finish of the pool and headed to a wooded space subsequent to the house.

Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi stated in an announcement that no folks or animals had been harmed.

“I wish to remind residents that moose could be very harmful animals resulting from their dimension, and we respect that residents referred to as us this morning to help with this case,” Douidi stated.