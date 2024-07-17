A meteor streaked over the NYC skyline before disintegrating over New Jersey

NEW YORK (AP) — A meteor streaked over the New York Metropolis skyline earlier than disintegrating over close by New Jersey, in line with NASA.

William Cooke, the pinnacle of the house company’s Meteoroid Environments Workplace, stated the fireball was first sighted at an altitude of 51 miles (82 kilometers) above Manhattan at round 11:17 a.m. Tuesday.

The meteor handed over the southern a part of Newark, New Jersey, earlier than disintegrating 31 miles (50 kilometers) above the city of Mountainside, he stated. No meteorites or different fragments of house particles reached the planet’s floor.

The house rock moved at a velocity of about 41,000 mph (66,000 kph) and descended at a comparatively steep angle of 44 levels from vertical, Cooke stated.

Its precise trajectory is unsure, since stories are primarily based solely on eyewitness accounts and no digital camera or satellite tv for pc information is at present obtainable, he stated.

As of Wednesday morning, there had been roughly 40 eyewitness stories filed on the American Meteor Society web site, which the company used to generate its estimates, Cooke stated.

The fireball was not a part of the Perseid meteor bathe, and stories of loud booms and shaking might be defined by navy plane within the neighborhood across the time of its look, he stated.

Cooke stated the New York Metropolis space will get handled to a daylight fireball yearly or two.

NASA’s Meteoroid Environments Workplace stated in a Fb put up that small rocks just like the one which produced Tuesday’s fireball are solely a few foot (a 3rd of a meter) in diameter and might’t stay intact all the best way to the bottom.