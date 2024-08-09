A look at the Eagles’ equipment staff

Greg Delimitros is doing a little gameplanning, so he pulls out a protracted, laminated calendar. He is not calling performs for the Eagles; as a substitute, Delimitros has a locker room (truly, a number of locker rooms) to prepare and a workforce of gamers to verify is fitted correctly for tools.

“Let’s examine,” says Delimitros, the workforce’s vice chairman of apparatus operations, in his offense within the huge tools space connected to the workforce’s NovaCare Complicated locker room. “We’re attempting to remain two weeks forward. Clearly, we have our first preseason sport to prepare for. Now we have a observe on the stadium and that is its personal little entity. Proper now, Liverpool is utilizing our locker room (at Lincoln Monetary Subject as they prepped for a “pleasant” soccer sport towards Arsenal).

“We’re preparing for the Baltimore sport and that journey, so there’s numerous pre-prep that goes into that. Then we come again from that sport and switch proper round and go to New England for a joint observe and a preseason sport. After which on high of that we’re planning Brazil. We have about 35,000 kilos of apparatus and we’ve to have all of that documentation and have every thing organized to ship forward of time on a cargo airplane.”