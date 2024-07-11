A look at heat records that have been broken around the world

This yr has already seen many warmth information damaged because the world grows hotter with an increasing number of greenhouse gases added to the environment.
For a lot of locations, the very best temperatures since record-keeping started have are available simply the final 10 to fifteen years. That’s the clearest potential signal that people are altering the local weather, stated Randall Cerveny, a professor at Arizona State College.
Cerveny stated temperatures in India, the Center East, and the U.S. Southwest have been exceptionally scorching in 2024.
Las Vegas recorded 120 levels Fahrenheit (48.0 levels Celsius) on Sunday for the primary time in historical past.
“It feels just like the air is a blanket of simply hotness that’s enveloping you,” Cerveny stated about that sort of warmth. It’s life threatening and individuals are unprepared for it, he added.
Here’s a take a look at a number of the information which have been damaged all over the world this yr. Even one tenth of 1 diploma above a earlier document is a significant enhance, and these information have been all damaged by not less than seven instances that quantity.
Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
2024 document: 120.02 F (48.9 C)
Earlier document: 117 F (47.2 C) set in 2017
Morrisville, North Carolina, United States
2024 document: 105.98 F (41.1 C)
Earlier document: 105.08 F (40.6 C) set in 2012
Agness, Oregon, United States
2024 document: 114.98 F (46.1 C)
Earlier document: 111.92 F (44.4 C) set in 1998
Palmdale, California, United States
2024 document: 114.98 F (46.1 C)
Earlier document of 113 (45 C) set in 2007
Redding California, United States
2024 document: 118.94 F (48.3 C)
Earlier document: 118.04 F (47.8 C) set in 1988
Las Trampas, California, United States
2024 document: 107.96 F (42.2 C)
Earlier document: 105.98 (41.1 C) set in 2021
Aswan, Egypt
2024 document: 121.28 F (49.6 C)
Earlier document: 120.02 (48.9 C) set in 1961
Geraldton, Australia
2024 document: 120.74 F (49.3 C)
Earlier document: 117.86 F (47.7 C) set in 1954
Progreso, Mexico
2024 document: 111.56 F (44.2 C)
Earlier document: 108.50 (42.5 C) set in 2023
Gaya, India
2024 document: 117.32 F (47.4 C)
Earlier document: 116.60 F (47 C) set in 1978
Sikasso, Mali
2024 document: 116.24 F (46.8 C)
Earlier document: 108.50 F (42.5 C) set in 2020
Vinh, Vietnam
2024 document: 109.22 F (42.9 C)
Earlier document: 105.8 F (41 C) set in 2019
Mama, Russia
2024 document: 101.12 F (38.4 C)
Earlier document: 99.86 F (37.7 C) set in 2017
The Related Press’ local weather and environmental protection receives monetary help from a number of non-public foundations. AP is solely chargeable for all content material. Discover AP’s requirements for working with philanthropies, a listing of supporters and funded protection areas at AP.org.
