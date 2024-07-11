A look at heat records that have been broken around the world

A look at heat records that have been broken around the world

by

This yr has already seen many warmth information damaged because the world grows hotter with an increasing number of greenhouse gases added to the environment.

For a lot of locations, the very best temperatures since record-keeping started have are available simply the final 10 to fifteen years. That’s the clearest potential signal that people are altering the local weather, stated Randall Cerveny, a professor at Arizona State College.

Cerveny stated temperatures in India, the Center East, and the U.S. Southwest have been exceptionally scorching in 2024.

FILE – Individuals cool off in misters alongside the Las Vegas Strip, July 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photograph/John Locher, File)

Las Vegas recorded 120 levels Fahrenheit (48.0 levels Celsius) on Sunday for the primary time in historical past.

“It feels just like the air is a blanket of simply hotness that’s enveloping you,” Cerveny stated about that sort of warmth. It’s life threatening and individuals are unprepared for it, he added.

Here’s a take a look at a number of the information which have been damaged all over the world this yr. Even one tenth of 1 diploma above a earlier document is a significant enhance, and these information have been all damaged by not less than seven instances that quantity.

Las Vegas, Nevada, United States

2024 document: 120.02 F (48.9 C)

Earlier document: 117 F (47.2 C) set in 2017

Morrisville, North Carolina, United States

2024 document: 105.98 F (41.1 C)

Earlier document: 105.08 F (40.6 C) set in 2012

Agness, Oregon, United States

2024 document: 114.98 F (46.1 C)

Earlier document: 111.92 F (44.4 C) set in 1998

Palmdale, California, United States

2024 document: 114.98 F (46.1 C)

Earlier document of 113 (45 C) set in 2007

Redding California, United States

2024 document: 118.94 F (48.3 C)

Earlier document: 118.04 F (47.8 C) set in 1988

Las Trampas, California, United States

2024 document: 107.96 F (42.2 C)

Earlier document: 105.98 (41.1 C) set in 2021

Aswan, Egypt

2024 document: 121.28 F (49.6 C)

Earlier document: 120.02 (48.9 C) set in 1961

Geraldton, Australia

2024 document: 120.74 F (49.3 C)

Earlier document: 117.86 F (47.7 C) set in 1954

Progreso, Mexico

2024 document: 111.56 F (44.2 C)

Earlier document: 108.50 (42.5 C) set in 2023

Gaya, India

2024 document: 117.32 F (47.4 C)

Earlier document: 116.60 F (47 C) set in 1978

Sikasso, Mali

2024 document: 116.24 F (46.8 C)

Earlier document: 108.50 F (42.5 C) set in 2020

Vinh, Vietnam

2024 document: 109.22 F (42.9 C)

Earlier document: 105.8 F (41 C) set in 2019

Mama, Russia

2024 document: 101.12 F (38.4 C)

Earlier document: 99.86 F (37.7 C) set in 2017

___

The Related Press’ local weather and environmental protection receives monetary help from a number of non-public foundations. AP is solely chargeable for all content material. Discover AP’s requirements for working with philanthropies, a listing of supporters and funded protection areas at AP.org.

window.fbAsyncInit = function() {
FB.init({

appId : ‘870613919693099’,

xfbml : true,
version : ‘v2.9’
});
};

(function(d, s, id){
var js, fjs = d.getElementsByTagName(s)[0];
if (d.getElementById(id)) {return;}
js = d.createElement(s); js.id = id;
js.src = ”
fjs.parentNode.insertBefore(js, fjs);
}(document, ‘script’, ‘facebook-jssdk’));

Share
Tweet
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Leave a Comment