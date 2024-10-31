A Look At Clams And How To Prepare Them

Creator

NATURE AND DIGESTIBILITY OF CLAMS.–Clams are bivalves just like oysters in each kind and composition. Due to the similarity in composition, they’re utilized in a lot the identical methods as oysters, getting used extensively for meals in elements of the nation the place the provision is massive. There are quite a few styles of clams, and a few of them differ barely from one another in look, coloration, and taste. Desire for the completely different varieties is essentially a matter of particular person style.

Clams could also be bought unfastened or within the shell they usually could also be served in or out of the shell. Nevertheless, when purchased within the shell, they have to be bought alive and have to be subjected to the identical exams as are oysters. As within the case of oysters, they might be eaten uncooked or cooked. Their preparation for cooking is just like that of oysters. Within the uncooked state, they’re simply digested, however upon the applying of warmth they grow to be powerful, and the longer they’re cooked, the harder they grow to be. It may possibly subsequently be seen that the digestibility of clams is influenced very a lot by cooking.

OPENING CLAMS.–If clams are to be opened within the dwelling, First wash the clams to take away the sand, after which place a clam on a tough floor in order that the pointed edge is up. Insert the skinny fringe of a knife into the very slight groove between the shells, or valves, and with a heavy utensil of some type strike the highest of the knife a number of occasions in order to separate the valves. Then, as in opening oysters, unfold the shells aside, as proven, and loosen the clam from the shell it adheres to.

RAW CLAMS.–Like oysters, uncooked clams are typically served as a cocktail, or an appetizer, initially of a meal. If they’re to be served within the half shell, place them in a dish of cracked ice; if they’re to be served with out the shells, place the required quantity in a stemmed glass that’s set in a dish of cracked ice. In both case, lemon or an appropriate sauce, or each, needs to be equipped.

STEAMED CLAMS.–Steaming is the strategy typically adopted when clams in massive numbers are cooked for a “clam bake,” however there isn’t a cause why it can’t be utilized by the housewife when she needs to cook dinner solely sufficient for her household. When massive portions are to be steamed, use is mostly fabricated from a steamer, however the housewife will discover that she will be able to steam just a few clams very satisfactorily in a saucepan or the same vessel.

To arrange steamed clams, scrub the shells of the clams till they’re completely clear. Place the specified quantity thus cleaned in a saucepan and add sufficient water to cowl the underside of the pan about 1 inch. Enable this to cook dinner till the shells of the clams open. Take away the clams from the pan and serve them within the shells. Present every individual with a small dish of melted butter into which to dip the clams as they’re faraway from the shells to be eaten. The liquid discovered within the clams could also be poured from the shell earlier than the clams are served, and after being nicely seasoned could also be served as clam broth.

BAKED CLAMS.–One other very appetizing approach wherein to organize clams is to mix them with bread crumbs, season them nicely, after which bake them till they’re nicely browned. Choose a number of good-sized clams for every individual to be served. Scrub the shells nicely and open them. Take away the clams and chop them into small items. To every cupful of chopped clams, add 2 cupfuls of buttered bread crumbs, 1 tablespoonful of chopped parsley, 1 tablespoonful of chopped pimiento, and 1 tablespoonful of onion juice. Season the combination with salt and pepper and fill the shells with it. Place these in a shallow pan and bake in a extremely popular oven till the crumbs are nicely browned on high. Serve scorching.

FRIED CLAMS.–As oysters make a really fascinating dish when fried in deep fats, so clams could also be handled on this approach, too. Take away the specified variety of clams from the shells, wash them totally, and dry them on a clear towel. Dip them into overwhelmed egg, and at last into the crumbs. Fry in deep fats till they’re a golden brown. Serve with slices of lemon.