A Holistic System of Natural Healing

Jackie Hartnett

April 26, 2015

REIKI

A Holistic System of Pure Therapeutic

A person visited Tamarindo from Canada lately and sought me out, in a fervent quest for a Reiki therapy. He had come to Costa Rica for per week within the hopes that the “happiest nation on the earth” may present him with some a lot wanted therapeutic and peace. He booked a 90 minute Reiki session for that very same day, and after I met with him, he was very anxious.

We sat down collectively and a verbal evaluation was performed, as I do with all new purchasers, to seek out out what was occurring that he sought out the help of Reiki. Sometimes my purchasers have some form of bodily harm that they first sought conventional medical help and now “are keen to attempt something” to assist ease the discomfort related to the harm. Others could also be combating some emotional points; a latest separation, lethargy, delicate despair, and so forth. These are all nice causes for looking for out a Reiki therapy.

For many who are usually not accustomed to Reiki (pronounced ray-kee), its literal translation is “Common Life Vitality” and is used to explain a system of pure therapeutic. Our world is comprised of power!! Vitality is throughout us and our personal bodily our bodies are made up of power. Not solely is the world a conduit to power, our personal our bodies present a continuing modality to provide and obtain power. When this power circulate is uninterrupted, now we have steadiness and concord. When a portion of our bodily or emotional beings is under-functioning or blocked, Reiki is a robust approach to assist restore that concord and steadiness. Sooner or later in all of our lives, we want assist to get “un-blocked.”

Once I requested the Canadian man what introduced him to Revive Wellness Middle at Langosta Seaside Membership he replied that he had been looking out the Guanacaste space, from Playa del Coco to Tamarindo, to discover a Reiki practitioner. His eyes welled up with tears as he confided in me that his spouse had handed away immediately in October and he was having a difficult time therapeutic. We mentioned Reiki, which is the follow of laying of fingers both in gentle contact, or hovering over the physique with a view to switch power to the place it’s most wanted. My private follow is often to work first at opening every of the seven chakras after which permitting the consumer’s power must information my fingers the place they’re most wanted.

This explicit Reiki session was exceptional in some ways. Typically occasions, each the practitioner and consumer will expertise the power in a wide range of methods: bodily sensations, emotional releases, deep rest and/or sense of peacefulness. All through the Reiki session, I spotted a chook had settled within the rafters above the spa, making its presence identified with a collection of calls. As I moved across the consumer, transferring power to numerous areas of the physique, the chook adopted overhead, simply above the cana brava ceiling. I sensed its presence all through the session. On the finish of the session, I spotted that after I had began the therapy I felt fatigued, and I now felt invigorated.

I at all times permit the consumer to ask any questions they might have on the finish of the session, or give them the chance to explain any sensations they might have encountered. My consumer requested me, “Did you are feeling my spouse in any respect throughout the session?” I discussed the chook hovering above, which had by no means occurred earlier than in any of my classes and requested him if he, too, heard the calls. He was astounded as a result of he thought the chook calls have been a part of my reiki music taking part in softly over the sound system. He left with a profound sense of calm, peacefulness and hope. He additionally requested distance Reiki classes as soon as he returned to Canada.

Whereas everybody experiences totally different outcomes ensuing from Reiki, there aren’t any identified contra-indications of Reiki. This non-intrusive therapy is a protected, fantastic solution to re-balance and discover peace and tranquility to assist us cope with many challenges that life presents.

