A Guide to Emily Henry’s Onscreen Adaptations: Funny Story and More

Emily Henry has formally taken over the rom-com e book world — and she or he’s about to deliver a few of her tales to life on display screen.

Henry, together with Lyrical Media and Ryder Image Firm, introduced in July 2024 that her novel Humorous Story, which was launched three months prior, can be changed into a movie.

“I’ve a draft of a script, and as quickly as I end this letter to you, I’m diving again into it,” Henry wrote in her e-newsletter on the time, alongside a selfie of her holding the script for Humorous Story. “As a result of we’re all chomping on the bit to get this made.”

Henry beforehand mentioned her dream forged for the film with Us Weekly, agreeing that Logan Lerman is an ideal match for main man Miles and Camila Morrone for Daphne. Henry additionally authorised Glen Powell taking over the function of Peter, Daphne’s ex-boyfriend.

“Earlier than you even stated that, it popped into my head,” Henry instructed Us on the time. “That both means I’m psychic or we’re actually onto one thing that feels proper.”

Henry additionally included Meghann Fahy, Rain Spencer, Sydney Chandler, Hilary Duff, Jenna Fischer, Jennifer Coolidge and Dennis Quaid as a part of her attainable dream forged.

Hold scrolling for a information to Henry’s upcoming film diversifications and extra:

‘Seaside Learn’

Launched in Might 2020, Seaside Learn follows romance author January, who’s caught in a literary rut and makes an attempt to write down a brand new novel whereas staying in her household’s previous seashore home for the summer season. When she arrives, she runs into Augustus Everett, her former school rival and now-acclaimed literary fiction writer, who finally ends up residing subsequent door to her. The twosome reconnect and problem one another to write down in one another’s genres.

In April 2023, Henry introduced that Seaside Learn was being tailored right into a film directed by fellow romance writer Yulin Kuang. She later shared {that a} “incredible” first draft exists, which is “so totally different” than she anticipated.

“It looks like a giant swing, which I’m all about as a result of I feel the worst factor {that a} film might be is boring and mediocre. If we’re doing this, let’s actually go for it,” she instructed Selection in March 2024. “Yulin is engaged on the following draft now, and it ought to be able to do extra with very quickly.”

‘Folks We Meet on Trip’

Launched in Might 2021, Folks We Meet on Trip tells the story of two greatest associates, Poppy and Alex, who’ve met for a trip each summer season for a decade. After one thing goes awry on certainly one of their journeys, they cease talking for 2 years.

Henry introduced in October 2022 that the novel can be headed to the large display screen with Brett Haley because the director. Kuang signed on because the screenwriter.

In March 2024, Henry instructed Selection that the Folks We Meet on Trip screenplay “has gone by lots of totally different drafts,” noting that Kuang was engaged on her personal debut novel on the similar time.

‘Ebook Lovers’

Following its launch in Might 2022, Henry and manufacturing firm Tango introduced in March 2023 that Ebook Lovers can be changed into a film. Ladies author Sarah Heyward is about to write down the script.

Ebook Lovers tells the story of Nora, a literary agent, who’s satisfied by her sister to spend one August vacation in Sunshine Falls, North Carolina, the place she continues to run into Charlie, a e book editor. Nora should ultimately resolve if it’s price altering her entire life for a fortunately ever after.

Whereas Henry has but to share any casting selections, followers speculated that Regular Folks’s Paul Mescal and The Bear’s Ayo Edebiri could also be hooked up to the challenge after Mescal stated he wished to do a rom-com within the subsequent 5 years with Edebiri. The pair additionally posed for a pic collectively in March 2024, which Henry reposted by way of her Instagram Story, additional fueling the rumors.

“I can’t affirm or deny something with casting for any film. I’ll say that these are two of my favourite ‘Irish’ actors,” Henry instructed Selection that month. (Whereas Mescal is definitely from Eire, Edeberi has lengthy been joking about having Irish heritage.)

‘Blissful Place’

Blissful Place, launched in April 2023, follows current exes Harriet Kilpatrick and Wyn Connor as they faux to nonetheless be collectively on a bunch journey with their associates. The pair attempt to work by the obstacles of their relationship and breakup — and ultimately uncover what their “completely satisfied place” means to them.

In June 2024, Deadline reported that Jennifer Lopez’s manufacturing firm, Nuyorican Productions, will develop a TV adaptation of the novel.

“WE CANNOT WAIT TO WORK WITH @emilyhenrywrites on her good superb novel #happyplace!!! @jlo #NuyoricanProductions,” producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas wrote by way of her Instagram Story on the time.

‘Humorous Story’

Humorous Story, launched in April 2024, follows Daphne Vincent, a youngsters’s librarian who finally ends up being dumped by her fiancé, Peter, after transferring to Waning Bay, Michigan. She then strikes in with Miles — the ex of Peter’s new girlfriend — whereas settling into her life in a brand new city.

In July 2024, Henry introduced that the novel can be changed into a movie — and that she was writing the script herself.