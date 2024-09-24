A Guide to Die-cut Gaskets

Creator

Simon Smallwood

Printed

March 20, 2023

Phrase rely

599

What’s a gasket?

A gasket is a bit of fabric that may be pressed between the faces or flanges of a joint to offer a seal.

Gaskets permit for any tolerance to be taken up between the 2 faces, and likewise masks any floor irregularities, in order that beneath compression the gasket varieties a seal.

They are often oil or water seals, working at low or excessive temperatures or pressures. We may have a fabric to go well with all kinds of state of affairs.

Makes use of embody:

anti-vibration

supporting mounts

noise discount

sealing

What supplies can be utilized to make Die-cut Gaskets?

Gaskets could be product of paper, rubber, felt, cork or another materials that may be pressed between the faces or flanges of a joint to offer a seal.

Tooling related to one of these product is low-cost, as a software is comprised of a wood block with protruding blades to type the design or form of the half. The biggest proportion of value is materials utilization, so gasket software design is vital.

Frequent Supplies Information

Industrial High quality Rubber:

Industrial high quality rubber is an entry-level materials with a broad vary of makes use of. It’s primarily utilized in gaskets for anti-vibration options.

It isn’t, nevertheless, an acceptable materials when creating seals and shouldn’t be utilized in merchandise that could be topic to excessive pressures, warmth or chemical substances reminiscent of acid.

Typical makes use of embody rubber toes for home home equipment like televisions, the place it acts as a noise reducer and protects in opposition to put on and friction.

EPDM Foam:

In case you are searching for a gasket that’s water resistant; can deal with excessive temperatures (each cold and hot); is immune to ozone and extremely long-lasting, then EPDM is the selection for you.

EPDM’s water-resistance is second-to-none, making it the best materials for creating gasket seals in drainage pipes, because it complies to BSEN681-1.

Viton:

Viton is an especially hard-wearing compound. It’s chemical- and acid-resistant and may stand up to oil temperatures of 300 levels C, making it excellent for gaskets used within the petrochemical trade.

At SRM we stock Viton in inventory which isn’t the trade norm. We’re capable of mould sheets in-house to the required dimension in our compression moulding division. Because of this we’re capable of provide low quantity Viton die-cut gaskets, making this costly compound extra commercially viable for smaller markets.

Different non-rubber supplies:

ASTROTURF

One of many extra uncommon supplies we use when producing gaskets is Astroturf; that is predominantly used within the leisure trade.

Examples embody:

Sprinkler head covers

Manhole covers

Golf turf cups

NON-MARKING CORK

Cork gaskets can be utilized as a non-marking backing or foot for merchandise; we additionally produce cork non-marking toes for stands in automobile showrooms.

Why use SRM for Die-cut Gaskets?

At SRM now we have been producing die-cut gaskets for over 40 years. We’ve state-of-the-art CAD design that may nest merchandise to maximise materials use, and fully-automated die-cutting machines to minimise labour value.

Supplies used – Klinger, Novus, Sheet rubber, Cork, Astroturf, closed cell foams, open cell foams.

Whether it is flat and could be minimize, we are able to die-cut the half.

We maintain a broad vary of inventory supplies on web site and produce the die-cut tooling in-house; this permits us to die-cut the whole quantity spectrum, from small portions to mass manufacturing.

Most significantly, if it’s not financially viable to die-cut your gasket due to expensive wastage (e.g. within the case of Viton, the place many of the value is within the materials), then we’re capable of give recommendation and produce your half extra cost-effectively, utilizing our in-house compression moulding division.