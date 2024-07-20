A deadly listeria outbreak is linked to deli meat : NPR

toggle caption AJ Watt/iStockphoto/Getty Photographs

Not less than two folks have died and dozens extra have been hospitalized in reference to a listeria outbreak linked to meat bought at U.S. deli counters, the Facilities for Illness Management and Prevention stated.

Twenty-eight folks have been hospitalized in 12 states, the CDC stated Friday.

However the federal well being company warned that the actual variety of circumstances is probably going increased than what’s been reported as a result of some folks might have contracted milder circumstances that did not require critical medical therapy.

The most important confirmed outbreaks had been in New York state, with seven circumstances, and Maryland, with six. The 2 individuals who died lived in Illinois and New Jersey.

The outbreak is tied to deli meat bought at counters

The CDC stated investigators had been nonetheless gathering particulars about what merchandise could also be contaminated. Whereas it hadn’t but collected sufficient data to situation any remembers, the company stated there have been no experiences of individuals getting sick after consuming prepackaged deli meat.

Many individuals linked to the outbreak reported getting sick after consuming sliced meats purchased from varied supermarkets and deli counters. The CDC suggested folks to keep away from consuming deli meats purchased at delis except heated earlier than consuming.

What’s listeria?

Listeria is a foodborne bacterial sickness that impacts round 1,600 folks within the U.S. yearly, with about 260 deaths. It will possibly result in critical and generally deadly infections, particularly in people who find themselves pregnant, 65 and older, kids, and other people with weakened immune programs. Typical signs embrace fever, muscle aches and drowsiness.