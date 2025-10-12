A combination typhoid and non-typhoidal Salmonella polysaccharide conjugate vaccine in healthy adults: a randomized, placebo-controlled phase 1 trial

By / October 12, 2025

  • Feasey, N. A., Dougan, G., Kingsley, R. A., Heyderman, R. S. & Gordon, M. A. Invasive non-typhoidal salmonella disease: an emerging and neglected tropical disease in Africa. Lancet 379, 2489–2499 (2012).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Berkley, J. A. et al. Bacteremia among children admitted to a rural hospital in Kenya. N. Engl. J. Med. 352, 39–47 (2005).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Enwere, G. et al. Epidemiologic and clinical characteristics of community-acquired invasive bacterial infections in children aged 2−29 months in The Gambia. Pediatr. Infect. Dis. J. 25, 700–705 (2006).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Sigauque, B. et al. Community-acquired bacteremia among children admitted to a rural hospital in Mozambique. Pediatr. Infect. Dis. J. 28, 108–113 (2009).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Tapia, M. D. et al. Invasive nontyphoidal Salmonella infections among children in Mali, 2002−2014: microbiological and epidemiologic features guide vaccine development. Clin. Infect. Dis. 61, S332–S338 (2015).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • GBD 2017 Non-Typhoidal Salmonella Invasive Disease Collaborators The global burden of non-typhoidal salmonella invasive disease: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet Infect. Dis. 19, 1312–1324 (2019).

  • Sow, S. O. et al. Haemophilus influenzae type B conjugate vaccine introduction in Mali: impact on disease burden and serologic correlate of protection. Am. J. Trop. Med. Hyg. 80, 1033–1038 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • GBD 2017 Typhoid and Paratyphoid Collaborators The global burden of typhoid and paratyphoid fevers: a systematic analysis for the Global Burden of Disease Study 2017. Lancet Infect. Dis. 19, 369–381 (2019).

  • Neuzil, K. M., Pollard, A. J. & Marfin, A. A. Introduction of typhoid conjugate vaccines in Africa and Asia. Clin. Infect. Dis. 68, S27–S30 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Baliban, S. M. et al. Development of a glycoconjugate vaccine to prevent invasive Salmonella Typhimurium infections in sub-Saharan Africa. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 11, e0005493 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Simon, R. et al. Salmonella enterica serovar Enteritidis core O polysaccharide conjugated to H:g,m flagellin as a candidate vaccine for protection against invasive infection with S. Enteritidis. Infect. Immun. 79, 4240–4249 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Baliban, S. M. et al. Immunogenicity and induction of functional antibodies in rabbits immunized with a trivalent typhoid-invasive nontyphoidal Salmonella glycoconjugate formulation. Molecules 23, 1749 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Burki, T. Typhoid conjugate vaccine gets WHO prequalification. Lancet Infect. Dis. 18, 258 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Soble, A., Patel, Z., Sosler, S., Hampton, L. & Johnson, H. Gavi support for typhoid conjugate vaccines: moving from global investments to country introduction. Clin. Infect. Dis. 71, S160–S164 (2020).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Simon, R. et al. A scalable method for biochemical purification of Salmonella flagellin. Protein Expr. Purif. 102, 1–7 (2014).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Baliban, S. M. et al. Immunogenicity and efficacy following sequential parenterally-administered doses of Salmonella Enteritidis COPS:FliC glycoconjugates in infant and adult mice. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 12, e0006522 (2018).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Tennant, S. M. et al. Engineering and preclinical evaluation of attenuated nontyphoidal Salmonella strains serving as live oral vaccines and as reagent strains. Infect. Immun. 79, 4175–4185 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Muller-Loennies, S., Brade, L. & Brade, H. Neutralizing and cross-reactive antibodies against enterobacterial lipopolysaccharide. Int. J. Med. Microbiol. 297, 321–340 (2007).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Nnalue, N. A., Khan, G. N. & Mustafa, N. Cross-reactivity between six Enterobacteriaceae complete lipopolysaccharide core chemotypes. J. Med. Microbiol. 48, 433–441 (1999).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Balasubramanian, R. et al. The global burden and epidemiology of invasive non-typhoidal Salmonella infections. Hum. Vaccin. Immunother. 15, 1421–1426 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Gordon, M. A. Invasive nontyphoidal Salmonella disease: epidemiology, pathogenesis and diagnosis. Curr. Opin. Infect. Dis. 24, 484–489 (2011).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Bornstein, K. et al. Genetic changes associated with the temporal shift in invasive non-typhoidal Salmonella serovars in Bamako Mali. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 13, e0007297 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Kingsley, R. A. et al. Epidemic multiple drug resistant Salmonella Typhimurium causing invasive disease in sub-Saharan Africa have a distinct genotype. Genome Res. 19, 2279–2287 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Post, A. S. et al. Supporting evidence for a human reservoir of invasive non-typhoidal Salmonella from household samples in Burkina Faso. PLoS Negl. Trop. Dis. 13, e0007782 (2019).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • MacLennan, C. A. & Tennant, S. M. Comparing the roles of antibodies to nontyphoidal Salmonella enterica in high- and low-income countries and implications for vaccine development. Clin. Vaccine Immunol. 20, 1487–1490 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Elias, S. C. et al. Complementary measurement of nontyphoidal Salmonella-specific IgG and IgA antibodies in oral fluid and serum. Heliyon 9, e12071 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Smith, C. et al. Protocol for the challenge non-typhoidal Salmonella (CHANTS) study: a first-in-human, in-patient, double-blind, randomised, safety and dose-escalation controlled human infection model in the UK. BMJ Open 14, e076477 (2024).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Taylor, D. N. et al. Development of VAX128, a recombinant hemagglutinin (HA) influenza−flagellin fusion vaccine with improved safety and immune response. Vaccine 30, 5761–5769 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Treanor, J. J. et al. Safety and immunogenicity of a recombinant hemagglutinin influenza−flagellin fusion vaccine (VAX125) in healthy young adults. Vaccine 28, 8268–8274 (2010).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Turley, C. B. et al. Safety and immunogenicity of a recombinant M2e−flagellin influenza vaccine (STF2.4xM2e) in healthy adults. Vaccine 29, 5145–5152 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Ramachandran, G. et al. Functional activity of antibodies directed towards flagellin proteins of non-typhoidal Salmonella. PLoS ONE 11, e0151875 (2016).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Jin, C. et al. Vi-specific serological correlates of protection for typhoid fever. J. Exp. Med. 218, e20201116 (2021).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Mora, J. R. & von Andrian, U. H. Differentiation and homing of IgA-secreting cells. Mucosal Immunol. 1, 96–109 (2008).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Toapanta, F. R. et al. Gut-homing conventional plasmablasts and CD27 plasmablasts elicited after a short time of exposure to an oral live-attenuated Shigella vaccine candidate in humans. Front. Immunol. 5, 374 (2014).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wagner, N. et al. Critical role for β7 integrins in formation of the gut-associated lymphoid tissue. Nature 382, 366–370 (1996).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Fiorino, F. et al. Immunogenicity of a bivalent adjuvanted glycoconjugate vaccine against Salmonella Typhimurium and Salmonella Enteritidis. Front. Immunol. 8, 168 (2017).

    Article 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Micoli, F. et al. Comparative immunogenicity and efficacy of equivalent outer membrane vesicle and glycoconjugate vaccines against nontyphoidal Salmonella. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 115, 10428–10433 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • An, S. J. et al. Development of invasive non-typhoidal Salmonella conjugate vaccines and their evaluation in a trivalent formulation with typhoid conjugate vaccine. Vaccine 52, 126913 (2025).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Boerth, E. M. et al. Induction of broad immunity against invasive Salmonella disease by a quadrivalent combination Salmonella MAPS vaccine targeting Salmonella enterica serovars Typhimurium, Enteritidis, Typhi, and Paratyphi A. Vaccines 11, 1671 (2023).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Kantele, A. Antibody-secreting cells in the evaluation of the immunogenicity of an oral vaccine. Vaccine 8, 321–326 (1990).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wahid, R., Kotloff, K. L., Levine, M. M. & Sztein, M. B. Cell mediated immune responses elicited in volunteers following immunization with candidate live oral Salmonella enterica serovar Paratyphi A attenuated vaccine strain CVD 1902. Clin. Immunol. 201, 61–69 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wahid, R. et al. Oral priming with Salmonella Typhi vaccine strain CVD 909 followed by parenteral boost with the S. Typhi Vi capsular polysaccharide vaccine induces CD27+IgD S. Typhi-specific IgA and IgG B memory cells in humans. Clin. Immunol. 138, 187–200 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wahid, R., Simon, R., Zafar, S. J., Levine, M. M. & Sztein, M. B. Live oral typhoid vaccine Ty21a induces cross-reactive humoral immune responses against Salmonella enterica serovar Paratyphi A and S. Paratyphi B in humans. Clin. Vaccine Immunol. 19, 825–834 (2012).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Simon, J. K. et al. Antigen-specific IgA B memory cell responses to Shigella antigens elicited in volunteers immunized with live attenuated Shigella flexneri 2a oral vaccine candidates. Clin. Immunol. 139, 185–192 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Simon, J. K. et al. Antigen-specific B memory cell responses to lipopolysaccharide (LPS) and invasion plasmid antigen (Ipa) B elicited in volunteers vaccinated with live-attenuated Shigella flexneri 2a vaccine candidates. Vaccine 27, 565–572 (2009).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

  • Wahid, R. et al. Shigella antigen-specific B memory cells are associated with decreased disease severity in subjects challenged with wild-type Shigella flexneri 2a. Clin. Immunol. 148, 35–43 (2013).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Bernshtein, B. et al. Systems approach to define humoral correlates of immunity to Shigella. Cell Rep. 40, 111216 (2022).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Brown, E. P. et al. Optimization and qualification of an Fc Array assay for assessments of antibodies against HIV-1/SIV. J. Immunol. Methods 455, 24–33 (2018).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Karsten, C. B. et al. A versatile high-throughput assay to characterize antibody-mediated neutrophil phagocytosis. J. Immunol. Methods 471, 46–56 (2019).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 
    PubMed Central 

    Google Scholar 

  • Ackerman, M. E. et al. A robust, high-throughput assay to determine the phagocytic activity of clinical antibody samples. J. Immunol. Methods 366, 8–19 (2011).

    Article 
    CAS 
    PubMed 

    Google Scholar 

    • Related Posts

    Leave a Comment

    Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

    Scroll to Top