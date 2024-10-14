90 Day Fiance: Vanja Ignores Bozo’s Red Flags for Love?

Vanja from 90 Day Fiance: Earlier than the 90 Days appears to be ignoring pink flags in her relationship with Bozo. He has already ghosted her as soon as. Might he do it once more?

90 Day Fiance: Vanja Finds Ex-Fiance Dishonest

Vanja is a hard-working girl. She has 4 careers: stomach dancer, skilled everlasting make-up artist, vegan baker, and medical gross sales rep. She admits to being a “kind A” particular person. It’s lots of work, and she or he doesn’t cease. She works day and evening, however she doesn’t thoughts it.

The 90 Day Fiance: Earlier than the 90 Days solid member is assured in each facet of her life. Nevertheless, in the case of courting and relationships, it’s been a large number.

Vanja explains that eleven years in the past, she thought she had met the person she was going to spend the remainder of her life with. However they began to have points of their relationship, and she or he couldn’t determine what was happening. In the future, she went into her home and noticed him kissing one other lady on the sofa. She then realized that the entire relationship was a lie and that he was residing a double life.

Vanja Meets Bozo on Courting App

Vanja is initially from Bosnia. So, she took a visit again to reconnect along with her tradition, nation, and folks. Throughout that journey, she additionally went to many alternative cities in Serbia, Slovenia, and Croatia. She then ended up in Break up, Croatia. Whereas there, she was swiping on a courting app and matched with Bozo.

So Vanja didn’t be taught her lesson when he ghosted her the primary time? Shes shocked he’s not answering the telephone once more like he did final time 🙄That is insane #90dayfiance #90dayfiancebeforethe90days pic.twitter.com/Bo2EjHg1IL — vanilla flava (@vanillaflava1) October 14, 2024

The 90 Day Fiance: Earlier than the 90 Days castmate reveals that Bozo is a really profitable basketball participant. She additionally finds him very engaging. Nevertheless, she’s by no means dated an athlete earlier than.

Vanja didn’t get to satisfy Bozo as a result of, by the point he responded to her message, it was time for her to return to America. However they continued to speak over the telephone.

Bozo Ghosts 90 Day Fiance Celeb for One other Lady

Vanja goes to Croatia to satisfy Bozo in particular person for the primary time. Nevertheless, there have been some pink flags within the relationship. She reveals that a couple of months into their relationship, she was planning a visit to satisfy him, however she began to note that he was “appearing a little bit unusual.” He wasn’t selecting up her telephone calls or being communicative.

The 90 Day Fiance: Earlier than the 90 Days celeb then will get a telephone name from Bozo, and he tells her they’ll’t discuss anymore as a result of he’s seeing one other lady. She was devastated.

Vanja admits it was a “horrible factor” for Bozo to do. Nevertheless, she appears at it as him being sincere. She additionally feels that he awoke and realized he “missed out on one thing superb.”

The TLC star reveals that a few months later, Bozo texted her and advised her he was not seeing this different girl. And that he needed to work on their relationship once more. So, she is giving him a second likelihood. However is she ignoring the pink flags?

Atone for one of the best 90 Day Fiance inside scoop right here at Cleaning soap Filth.