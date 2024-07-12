90 Day Fiance: Shekinah Upsets Sarper with 143 Page Love Letter from Ex

Shekinah Garner upsets Sarper Guven with a 143-page love letter from her ex-boyfriend on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means. He retains his bottle assortment from previous hookups. So, she needs to provide him a style of his personal medication.

90 Day Fiance: Shekinah Garner Retains Lengthy Love Letter from Ex-boyfriend

Shekinah Garner reveals that issues from Sarper Guven’s previous proceed to be an issue of their relationship. She doesn’t like that he has a e book about his previous hookups. She additionally doesn’t like his bottle assortment. He has a reminiscence for every bottle with a lady. She instructed him she wasn’t going again to Turkey till he removed them.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means solid member reveals that if he doesn’t change, she goes to drag out her e book. She explains that her first boyfriend, when she was 16, wrote her a 143-page love letter. She says that they went to the identical boarding college. Nevertheless, they have been forbidden to see one another because it was a Christian college. So, he wrote the be aware.

Shekinah explains that she stored the letter all this time as a result of it was “very particular to her.” It was additionally the longest letter she had ever heard of. Has Sarper written her a love letter?

Shekinah Plans to Present Sarper Guven Love Letter

Shekinah is bringing the letter to Turkey to provide Sarper a style of his personal medication. She needs to see how he offers with one thing from her previous. She feels that she has been affected person with him. So, she needs him to know that she means enterprise.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means castmate is aware of he’s the person she needs to be with. She is “head over heels in love” with him. She needs to spend the remainder of her life with him. Nevertheless, she doesn’t know the way they will make an even bigger dedication like marriage when he’s nonetheless holding on to his previous.

Shekinah feels that Sarper wants to indicate her that he might be the person she wants him to be. However will she want to drag out her e book of affection letters from her ex-boyfriend when she was a youngster?

90 Day Fiance: The Different Means Celeb Sees Sarper’s Bottle Assortment

Shekinah Garner walks into Sarper Guven’s residence. She isn’t comfortable to see that he didn’t throw out his bottle assortment. She thought he was going to shock her, and so they wouldn’t be there. However that didn’t occur, and it will get her mad.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Means actuality star is bored with coping with the bottles. Nevertheless, he tells her she ought to “make peace” with the bottles. But, that doesn’t sit properly along with her.

Shekinah then takes out her 143-page love letter from her ex-boyfriend and tells Sarper to make peace with that. But, he isn’t too comfortable to see one thing from her previous relationship. So, he throws the e book on the ground. Will he comply with throw out the bottles?

