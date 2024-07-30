90 Day Fiance: Shekinah Faces Sarper’s Past

Shekinah Garner faces Sarper Guven‘s previous on 90 Day Fiance: The Different Method. She meets up together with his ex-girlfriend to listen to what she has to say. Will she be capable to get the reality?

90 Day Fiance: Shekinah Garner Digs into Sarper Guven’s Previous

Shekinah Garner explains that since Sarper Guven posted an image of them on social media, girls have been reaching out to her. She reveals that they’ve been telling her that he’s manipulative, a liar, and a cheater. The TLC star decides to fulfill up with one of many girls. She feels that if she goes to marry him, she needs to listen to what this girl says.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Method solid member tells him she is assembly up together with his ex-girlfriend, Nur. She explains that his ex reached out to her as a result of she needed to inform her issues about their relationship that she didn’t need to ship over textual content. So, she agreed to fulfill together with her.

Sarper isn’t glad that Shekinah is assembly up together with his ex-girlfriend. Nevertheless, she explains to him that if she goes to have a future with him, she needs to know extra about his previous. However he thinks that he has instructed her all the pieces about his previous.

The TLC star doesn’t really feel Sarper has instructed her all the pieces about his previous. She doesn’t suppose she is getting the entire story. So, Nur’s messages stood out to her as a result of she claims to have had an precise relationship with him.

Shekinah Meets Sarper’s Ex-girlfriend

Shekinah meets up with Sarper’s ex-girlfriend, Nur. The TLC star asks her how lengthy they had been courting. She tells her, “round three to 4 months.” She provides that they noticed one another two or 3 times per week and spoke over textual content ceaselessly.

Shekinah’s going to fulfill one in every of Sarper’s exes 😬 You will not need to miss #90DayFiance: The Different Method, tonight at 8/7c. pic.twitter.com/STy89hWm0f — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 29, 2024

Nur explains that she met the 90 Day Fiance: The Different Method solid member on a courting app. After they began speaking, it was as if she was speaking to somebody she had identified for a very long time. She reveals that he instructed her it was the primary time he had these sorts of emotions for a girl.

Nur additionally reveals that whereas texting Sarper, he would name her his lover. She even tells Shekinah that he instructed her that he liked her. The TLC celeb finds that fascinating since he has instructed her that he has by no means instructed anybody moreover her that he liked them. So, she feels he’s a liar.

90 Day Fiance: The Different Method Celeb a Liar?

Shekinah Garner explains that Sarper Guven has instructed her she is the primary and solely girl he has ever stated “I like you” to. So, she is damage that Nur is telling her he had additionally stated it to her. She feels silly as a result of it reveals her that he has not been truthful.

The 90 Day Fiance: The Different Method celeb hides her feelings effectively. However inside, Shekinah is feeling so confused. She doesn’t know what to imagine.

